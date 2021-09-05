Meet Sean Connery’s only grandson, who becomes a Hollywood star

Mr. Sean Connery will be forever remembered as the original James Bond, having starred in several of the most beloved Bond films of all time, such as Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and more. Although six actors have played the iconic 007 role, many fans and critics agree that Connery delivered the quintessential cool of the Secret Agent in the most memorable way.

Sadly, the Oscar-winning actor died last year in the Bahamas at the age of 90. Along with saddened fans who admired the actor’s legendary career, Connery left his wife behind, Micheline Roquebrune, to be, Jason connery, and his only grandson, Dashiell Connery. Today, 24-year-old Dashiell is follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and already has several notable appearances on the big screen. Read on to find out what Dashiell is doing so far and why fans are saying he’s the lookalike of his famous grandfather!

RELATED: See Marlon Brando’s grandson, who is a major model.

He’s making a name for himself in Hollywood.

Like his grandfather before him, the aspiring actor is now busy laying the groundwork for his own Hollywood career. While he’s yet to land a major role, Dashiell has starred in five films to date, including several projects slated for release this year.

In 2009 he made his first appearance on the big screen in the film Pandemic, which was run by his father. In the years that followed, the Hollywood hopeful made several other small appearances in television series, including NCIS: Los Angeles, Animal Kingdom, and The recruit. In 2021, Dashiell has been particularly busy. He acted in the recently released Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, featuring Chad Michael Murray, as well as three projects currently in post-production: Me, Challenger; Outcry; and Clowning.

RELATED: See Steve McQueen’s grandson, who is already a TV star.

His father, Sean Connery’s only son, is also an actor.

It might come as no surprise that Sean Connery’s grandson was interested in acting, but the odds were especially high that Dashiell would join the family business, given his own father’s career as as actor and director.

The story continues

Growing up in London and Scotland, Jason Connery attended boarding school in Somerset, UK, where he nurtured his interest in acting. He studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School and honed his skills at the Perth Repertory Company, before finally being acclaimed in 1985 for playing Robin Hood in the popular British series. Robin from Sherwood. Beyond his breakout role, Jason is best known for his work on Doctor Who, and for directing the historical drama Tommy’s honor. In total, Jason has appeared in over 30 films to date.

Dashiell’s mother was very famous for her role in Ferris Bueller’s day off.

Another Hollywood name you’ll probably recognize is Dashiell’s mother: My Sara. She is best known for his role as Sloane in the John Hugues classic Ferris Bueller’s day off, but she also starred as Princess Lili in the 1985 Ridley scott movie Legend, as good as A stranger among us and Timecop.

Dashiell’s actor parents met in 1996 on the set of the film Ball in Beijing. They welcomed their only child Dashiell together in 1997, and divorced in 2002.

For more entertainment info sent straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The aspiring actor has the full support of his family.

It must not be easy to try to do it in hollywood, but for Dashiell, it helps to have the support of his united family. According to IMDB, his father says he considers Dashiell “the the most wonderful person i know“and now lives in Los Angeles to be near him. Dashiell shared equally touching words about his father, even writing in a Instagram post, “I know it was just Mother’s Day and everything, but I have the best daddy I can imagine having. That’s why I’m even a bit of a good guy and he’s my person. favorite on planet Earth. “

Dashiell and her mother, who is now called Sara, are just as close: she regularly shares love messages with her son through her own social networks. In response, he recently shared a photo of her actress mother, calling her “the best mother I could have ever asked for.”

And, while his famous grandfather may not be with him today, that hasn’t stopped Dashiell from honoring the oldest Connery on social media on more than one occasion. Under a young portrait of the late actor, Dashiell simply wrote: “Great man”. In another, he shared a pair of photos, one of his famous grandfather and one of himself, each doing the same wacky facial expression. “My daddy sent me this picture of Sean and said ‘I finally see the resemblance!’ Me too dad, me too, “Dashiell wrote.

RELATED: Meet Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart’s only granddaughter now.