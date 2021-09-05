Afghan filmmakers in Venice fear loss of identity and culture | Entertainment





By NICOLE WINFIELD and TRISHA THOMAS Associated Press

VENICE (AP) Afghan directors who fled the Taliban pleaded with the world to remember the Afghan people and support their artists, warning on Saturday that a country without culture will eventually lose its identity. The Venice Film Festival held a roundtable on Saturday to give a platform to Sahraa Karimi, the first woman president of the Afghan Film Organization, and documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, who is presenting a project at the Venice Film Market Fair. Karimi suffocated herself as she told reporters about her own escape in which she had only a few hours to decide whether to stay or go and all that was lost after the Taliban completed their takeover of the country . She cited many films in pre- and post-production, filmmaking workshops held, insurance policies negotiated for equipment, and said Afghan directors were increasingly welcomed at film festivals. international. Karimi herself had presented a film at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. It was our dream to change the narrative of Afghanistan, because we were tired of these clichés about Afghanistan, she said. We wanted to produce films, films and tell our stories from different angles, from different angles, to show the beauty of our country. But she said all of that was lost and the country’s burgeoning film community fled or went into hiding, with its archives now under Taliban control.

