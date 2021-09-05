Angelina Jolie opens up on Harvey Weinstein custody battle with Brad Pitt – The Hollywood Reporter

Angelina Jolie responds to abuse allegations she made against Brad Pitt amid their custody battle and talks about her decision to work with convicted rapist and former film producer Harvey Weinstein following a meeting in the 90s she now says is “beyond a pass.”

In a Guardian maintenance about his new book Know your rights and claim them, which Jolie has partnered with Amnesty International to publish, the actress addresses a number of issues, including her work with internally displaced people in Syria, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan and her divorce from Pitt, who, according to her, left her “broken”.

But Jolie said part of her decision to work on the book came after an experience in the United States she had with her own children, before speaking more explicitly about her custody battle over Pitt, grateful that she is “still in my own legal position”. And “I can’t talk about it”.

“I’m not the type of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly. It took me a long time to be in a position where I felt I had to separate myself from the father of my children, ”Jolie said at one point.

Declaring that she has sworn to remain silent regarding the custody case, the actress ends up “nodding her head” [to the Guardian reporter over Zoom] confirming that several statements she made allude to her divorce and allegations of domestic violence before sharing that she feared for the safety of her children. “Yes, for my family. My whole family, ”Jolie replied.

Though she wonders if she’s comfortable talking about it, Jolie eventually says that she wants her family to heal and everyone to move forward, Pitt included. “It’s not that I really want to talk about anything, because I just want my family to heal. And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their father. I want us to heal and be at peace. We will always be a family.

During the high-profile interview, Jolie also opens up about her experience working with Weinstein and the sexual harassment she faced, going into more detail than her original statements made in one. October 2017 New York Times report, in which the actress alleged that during the release of Play by heart in the late 1990s, the disgraced former Hollywood producer “made unwanted advances to her in a hotel room, which she turned down.”

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth and as a result, I chose to never work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie said in a statement afterwards. by email to Times.

In her Guardian interview, she said that women often downplay assault if they escape it. “If you walk out of the room you think he tried but didn’t, right?” The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is aggression, ”she said.

She went on to say that Weinstein’s “advances” went “beyond a pass” and was a situation she had to physically escape from. It was also something Pitt knew about, Jolie said. “I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let the girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never partnered or worked with him again. It was difficult for me when Brad did it.

As the article notes, Pitt – who is currently a producer on She said, the film on New York Times Journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor and their 2017 landmark talk – starred in Inglorious Basterds, the 2009 film by Quentin Tarantino distributed and co-funded by the Weinstein Company. According to Jolie, he also approached the producer, against her will, to work on the thriller. Slowly killing them, which was distributed by the Weinstein Company. In a September 2019 interview with CNN, he spoke about confronting Weinstein after the producer made advances to Pitt’s girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow.

As for how Jolie and Pitt – who finalized their divorce in 2019 – worked on the actor working with Weinstein, Jolie said, “We fought about it. Of course it hurts.

Hollywood journalist has contacted representatives for Pitt for comment.