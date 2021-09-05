Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun, the rape came next

ANGELS Adult film actor Ron Jeremy has taken advantage of the novelty of his fame to meet and often isolate women he has raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women who were unsealed on Saturday.

Wouldn’t it be funny if we had a photo and an autograph of him? a woman, identified only as Jane Doe 8, said she remembered telling her friend when she saw Jeremy in 2013 at a West Hollywood bar and grill. He would sexually assault her minutes later, the woman, one of several who said their attacks took place in the same small bathroom, testified.

I was like, wow, you know it’s Ron Jeremy, I mean, I was pretty impressed. I’m like him, I don’t mean celebrity, but you know he was sort of, said another woman, Jane Doe 7, when Jeremy came to the Hollywood hotel room door that she was sharing with friends, where the porn actor raped soon after, according to her testimony.

Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape, when the Los Angeles County grand jury indicted him August 25. He was in prison. since his arrest in June 2020. His lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, said he was innocent of all charges, “and they would prove it. An email seeking further comment from Goldfarb on Saturday was not immediately returned.

Nicknamed The Hedgehog, Jeremy has been among the best known and most prolific artists in the porn industry for decades and has become a recognizable pop cultural novelty through reality shows, public appearances and music videos. He has long been a magnet for autograph and selfie seekers, so most of the women and girls between the ages of 15 and 51 he’s accused of assaulting first met him. times.

Some didn’t even recognize him at first, but they entered his orbit because of the air of fame surrounding him. A woman, now 33, whom Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting when she was 15 in 2004, said she approached him during a rave he was hosting in Santa Clarita, California.

I didn’t know who he was, but everyone told me he was famous, so I was delighted to meet a celebrity, “said the woman, now 33, known as Jane. Doe 5.

After they met, he invited her backstage, where he asked her if she wanted to see something cool, then lifted her up in the air, put his hand under her skirt and assaulted her, did she say.

Many women described Jeremy using the same methods in the same places.

He was a regular at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he was allowed to use employee restrooms.

He lured the women there by offering to show them the kitchen where the restaurant made their famous pizzas, or by telling them that he knew of a bathroom they could use when the public restrooms were closed after the last call. .

He followed them into the small space, closed the door behind them, used his considerable height to keep them from leaving, and then raped them or engaged in other sexual assaults, several women testified.

Jane Doe 8 said before her assault she told Jeremy they were staying at the Loew’s Hollywood hotel, but did not give him the room number.

He appeared at the door the next day.

I have connections all over this town, she remembered telling him when she asked him how she found them. She had not told her friend Jane Doe 7 about the assault and failed in her attempts to get her out of the room, where Jeremy would rape her, according to their testimony.

Several women said Jeremy asked them to write a note about their experience on a napkin in what prosecutors called an attempt to obtain evidence of consent after the fact. Women, under duress and seeking to escape, often complied.

Jeremy also gave money to some victims after the attacks, for similar reasons according to prosecutors.

He just threw money at me out of nowhere, said a woman who received a $ 100 bill from Jeremy after saying she raped her in 2019 in the bathroom at Rainbow Bar and Grill.

The woman’s boyfriend and brother had warned her to stay away from Jeremy earlier in the evening when she asked him who he was, but she still took a photo with him when she saw several others on him. to do.

She testified that she got into the car with them in possession of the money and said, “It’s from this guy you told me to stay away from. He just raped me in the bathroom. “

The woman surrendered to police about an hour later, becoming one of the few people to immediately report their assaults. Some have said that Jeremy’s status as a porn artist has kept them from approaching authorities for years.

He’s a celebrity and what he’s known for is having sex with people in front of a camera for money, said Jane Doe 7, who, like many victims, turned out to be only manifested years later after Jeremy’s arrest last year. I thought there was no way anyone would believe me, and I just wanted to get out of there and forget about it all.

Associated Press editor Kathleen Foody has contributed to this story from Chicago.

