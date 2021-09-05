Maramec Spring Park is holding all new events until November

Maramec Spring Park is hosting a variety of events over the next few months, including the planned Old Iron Works festival as well as a Women’s Fishing Day, Cemetery Restoration Day, and Spooktacular event.

Here’s a rundown of things to do in Maramec Springs Park through November.

To do in September:

Music on the Maramec

The park hosts music on the Maramec, a summer concert series featuring National Park Radio, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10 at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. Concert tickets cost $ 20 per person and are free for season pass holders. Bring your seat. Food and drink will be available.

Women’s fishing day

Women of all ages will have the chance to fish for trout at Maramec Spring Park from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. The park will have a designated spring branch area for the use of female anglers only. There will be 100 tagged price fish stocked in the fishing area. When a fisherman catches a fish, he can win various prizes, such as a fishing rod, vest, tackle box or net. Many fishing lessons will be offered to help newcomers discover the joys of trout fishing. Staff will provide informal instruction, including basic trout fishing tactics, casting, cleaning and cooking your own catch. In addition, free trout tacos will be available for tasting. Men are welcome to fish in the rest of the park below the women’s fishing area, with the purchase of a daily tag. The event is free and will take place at Maramec Spring Hatchery and Trout Park, six miles southeast of St. James on Highway 8.

September fishing hours

The park opens at 6:30 a.m.

Beginning of fishing at 7:30 a.m.

End of fishing at 7.15 p.m.

The park closes at 7.45 p.m.

Day of restoration of the cemetery

Join Maramec Spring Park and the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation to restore Maramec Iron Works cemetery. Learn about the history of the graves as well as current research projects and future improvements. Participants will learn about new techniques and methods to properly preserve cemetery structures, then help park and alliance staff clean gravestones in the Ironwork Cemetery, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 25 September, at 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St James. The event is free.

To do this fall:

Old ironwork festival

The annual Old Iron Works festival will mark its 42nd year on October 9, with over 50 artisans demonstrating crafts that were important to the way of life in the mid-1800s. Festival visitors will learn about doll making, quilting, wood carving, basketry and blacksmithing, to name a few. Several demonstrations will offer participation in educational and fun manual activities for all ages. Live entertainment will be featured on the main stage, where Ozark Spirit Cloggers are sure to put on an energetic show in addition to rousing music from the Sterlings Bluegrass Band, the Dust Covers and the Kay Brothers. Make sure to bring your family and friends with you for this fun and educational event. Daily admission is $ 20 per complete car or free for holders of a Maramec Spring Park season pass. For more information, call the James Foundation at 573-265-7124, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat

Join Maramec Spring Park and the St. James Parents and Teachers Community Organization for a spooky Halloween and trick or treat event at Maramec Spring Park. Fill your buckets with candy by visiting campers and the kiosks of local businesses and organizations. Take part in thrilling games and other Halloween activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. Then grab a bite to eat before dark. The event is free with free entry to the park.

Start of winter fishing

The winter catch and release season is open seven days a week. It will begin on the second Friday in November and end on the second Sunday in February. A Missouri fishing license and daily trout tag are required to fish. You do not have any ? Buy tags, licenses and fishing supplies at the company store, located at the entrance to the park. For your convenience there are also fish cleaning stations in the park.