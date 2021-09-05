



Image source: SCREENSHOT Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Taare Zameen Par in Iqbal, Bollywood films that redefine the teacher-student bond Who doesn’t like school and university life? Filled with bittersweet memories, this part of our life is certainly the most beautiful. Not only friends, we also miss our teachers who not only made us a better person, but also gave us the best memories we all want to relive. Paying an ode to teachers, Bollywood has made a series of films, some celebrating the bond between teachers and students, and others describing teachers’ sacrifices for their students. While we can’t go back to school or college, we can certainly savor the good old days with some of the best movies from this Teachers Day. So here are the five films that will take you back in time and miss the educators who shaped your life and career! ‘Super 30’ (2019): The recently released film tells the story of the life of Anand Kumar played by Hrithik Roshan. It shows the struggle of Anand, an Indian mathematician who quit his teaching job at a leading coaching center to teach underprivileged children. This shows that Roshan’s character goes through all the hardships to educate his students, allowing them to secure a place in the coveted IITs. ‘Hichki’ (2018): An Indian adaptation of Brad Cohen’s autobiography, “Front of the Class,” the film follows a woman (played Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome land a teaching job at an elite school and how she transforms her weakness in its greatest strength. Rani’s character faces strong resistance from her students who belong to the economically weaker part of society. However, she is determined as a teacher to take her students on the path of learning. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007): The iconic film captured hearts with its portrayal of the bond between teacher and student. The film starred Aamir Khan and follows an 8-year-old boy with dyslexia. The teacher (Aamir) not only makes the boy overcome his handicap by adopting unconventional teaching methods but also changes his parents’ attitude towards him. The film won a national award. ‘Black’ (2005): Loosely inspired by the life and struggle of Helen Keller, Black follows a teacher played by Amitabh Bachchan helping a deafblind girl (tried by Rani Mukerji) explore her potential. Amitabh himself later develops Alzheimer’s disease in the film. The film shows how the teacher shapes the life of the girl whose family had given up hope in her. Iqbal ‘(2005): The coming-of-age drama film stars Shreyas Talpade, a deaf-mute cricket-obsessed boy who, with the help of his coach, overcomes all the hardships to make it to India’s national team. cricket. -YEARS

