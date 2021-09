Bitmoji creator spends big on famous Hollywood Hills hang-gliding house

One of the most instantly recognizable homes in the city of Los Angeles sold this spring. Following the unexpected death of its owner, the Hollywood Hills hang gliding The house so called because it was perched atop one of Los Angeles’ tallest promontories, like a hang-glider ready to take off, was up for grabs. In better condition than ever, and with a coveted architectural history and some of the best views around, the place has garnered a lot of attention. Sad circumstances aside, the announcement was also perfectly timed, debuting just as the real estate market was at its peak, post-COVID lockdowns. The request was for $ 7.99 million, but it looks like a fierce bidding war has erupted between potential suitors, pushing the sale price up to $ 9.4 million. The cash buyer was Canada’s tech guru Jacob BA Blackstock. While it’s not exactly a household name, you’ve likely used a product made by Blackstock. The 45-year-old comic book artist is best known for co-founding Bitstrips, the company that makes Bitmoji yes, those little smiley emojis. Bitmoji debuted in 2014 and became an overnight sensation; Snapchat took note, taking over the business in 2016 for $ 100 million, paying Blackstock in a mix of cash and stocks. Blackstock then joined the social media juggernaut as an executive, where he has remained ever since. Today, the Toronto native is still CEO of Bitmoji, a subsidiary of Snap, Inc. Built in 1975, the very unique new home in Blackstock was designed by an innovative maverick architect Harry gesner. Also known for its iconic boat houses and Malibus Wave House, Gesner designed this spot for lumber mogul Mike Hyne, who wanted to show off his logs so to speak via a lavish new paver. This explains why the whole house seems to be made from a timber forest, with interiors covered in hardwood and stuffed with logs that are reminiscent of a modern mountain cabin. This is in stark contrast to most of the other Hollywood Hills mansions, which are mostly steel and concrete. More from DIRT

