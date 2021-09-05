Entertainment
Apple orchards and cider houses are part of Michigan’s treasured fall traditions – Macomb Daily
There is nothing like fall in Michigan. When the temperatures drop and the leaves start to change color, we’re ready for apple season.
Young or old, most of us can’t resist squeezing cider or the temptation to bake apple pie. This means that some of us will go to an apple orchard to pick these fruity gems right from the tree. For others, it’s a visit to a cider mill and that first taste of iced apple cider accompanied by a hot donut fresh out of the fryer.
For many Michigan residents, it’s a fall tradition that they remember as children and continue as they grow up and start their own families.
The good news is that Michigan is home to over 150 cider mills, and most are not far from their homes. You will often find that orchards are run by generations of families who have proudly served their community for decades.
Over the years, apple orchards and cider houses have been at the center of agritourism, adding a full range of entertainment options like children’s farms, pony rides, hay rides, straw mountains. , duck ponds, playgrounds, corn mazes, jumping cushions and other Activities. It’s a perfect way to have fun in season while connecting with farming, supporting local businesses, and showing kids where their food comes from.
These experiences provide high-quality activities for families that they can enjoy together, as there isn’t much that can beat a day on the farm or in the orchard on a sunny afternoon.
Visitors are often treated with an abundance of sights and smells as many cider houses and orchards also operate shops or bakeries offering fresh apple pies, apple butter, pies, caramel apples, cakes, strudels, shoemakers, applesauce, breads, muffins, cider slushies. and more. Some produce hard cider or apple wine for the enjoyment of adults.
When you visit an apple orchard or cider house, expect it to be busy, especially on weekends in September and October. If crowds aren’t your thing, consider heading there earlier in the day on weekends or during the week. No matter when you come, dress for the weather and orchard conditions. In Michigan you never know if that means sunscreen and shorts, umbrellas and rain boots or hoodies and gloves, so be prepared. It’s also a good idea to check the social media pages of the business you plan to visit as available products and times can change frequently throughout the season due to the weather and the COVID pandemic. -19.
Visit michigan.org to find a cider house or apple orchard near you, but here are a few cider houses and orchards to consider planning a visit this fall:
Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills Paint Creek Cider Mill, Rochester Diehls Orchard and Cider Mill, Holly Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill, Commerce Township Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills Stony Creek Orchard & Cidrerie, Bruce Township Parmenters Northville Cider Mill, Northville Westview Orchards & Winery, Washington Hys Cider Mill, Bruce Township Blakes Orchard & Cider Mill, Armada Big Red Orchard, Washington
Apple facts
Michigan is one of the nation’s top apple producers, producing the third largest crop. It’s easy to see why: According to the Michigan Apple Committee, there are over 14.9 apple trees in commercial production, covering 34,500 acres on Michigan’s 775 family farms.
The state grows dozens of different varieties, including Braeburn, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Ginger Gold, Golden Delicious, HoneyCrisp, Ida Red, Jonagold, Jonamac, Lodi, McIntosh, Northern Spy, Paula Red, and Zestar among so many ‘others. Half of these apples will be sold fresh, ready to eat while the other half will be made into other products like apple juice and applesauce.
For more information on Michigan apples, including the different varieties and how to use them, visit MichiganApples.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/09/04/apple-orchards-cider-mills-part-of-michigans-treasured-fall-traditions-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]