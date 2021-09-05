Apple orchards and cider houses are part of Michigan’s treasured fall traditions – Macomb Daily

There is nothing like fall in Michigan. When the temperatures drop and the leaves start to change color, we’re ready for apple season.

Young or old, most of us can’t resist squeezing cider or the temptation to bake apple pie. This means that some of us will go to an apple orchard to pick these fruity gems right from the tree. For others, it’s a visit to a cider mill and that first taste of iced apple cider accompanied by a hot donut fresh out of the fryer.

Yates Cider Mill is a longtime local favorite in Southeast Michigan. Photo by Jackson Gilbert MediaNews Group

There are over 14.9 apple trees in commercial production, covering 34,500 acres on Michigan’s 775 family farms. Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

Michigan is one of the nation’s top apple producers, producing the third largest crop. Photo by Jackson Gilbert MediaNews Group

Michigan is home to over 150 cider houses. Photo by Jackson Gilbert MediaNews Group

When you visit an apple orchard or cider house, expect it to be busy, especially on weekends in September and October. Photo by Jackson Gilbert MediaNews Group

For many Michigan residents, it’s a fall tradition that they remember as children and continue as they grow up and start their own families.

The good news is that Michigan is home to over 150 cider mills, and most are not far from their homes. You will often find that orchards are run by generations of families who have proudly served their community for decades.

Over the years, apple orchards and cider houses have been at the center of agritourism, adding a full range of entertainment options like children’s farms, pony rides, hay rides, straw mountains. , duck ponds, playgrounds, corn mazes, jumping cushions and other Activities. It’s a perfect way to have fun in season while connecting with farming, supporting local businesses, and showing kids where their food comes from.

These experiences provide high-quality activities for families that they can enjoy together, as there isn’t much that can beat a day on the farm or in the orchard on a sunny afternoon.

Visitors are often treated with an abundance of sights and smells as many cider houses and orchards also operate shops or bakeries offering fresh apple pies, apple butter, pies, caramel apples, cakes, strudels, shoemakers, applesauce, breads, muffins, cider slushies. and more. Some produce hard cider or apple wine for the enjoyment of adults.

When you visit an apple orchard or cider house, expect it to be busy, especially on weekends in September and October. If crowds aren’t your thing, consider heading there earlier in the day on weekends or during the week. No matter when you come, dress for the weather and orchard conditions. In Michigan you never know if that means sunscreen and shorts, umbrellas and rain boots or hoodies and gloves, so be prepared. It’s also a good idea to check the social media pages of the business you plan to visit as available products and times can change frequently throughout the season due to the weather and the COVID pandemic. -19.

Visit michigan.org to find a cider house or apple orchard near you, but here are a few cider houses and orchards to consider planning a visit this fall:

Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills Paint Creek Cider Mill, Rochester Diehls Orchard and Cider Mill, Holly Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill, Commerce Township Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills Stony Creek Orchard & Cidrerie, Bruce Township Parmenters Northville Cider Mill, Northville Westview Orchards & Winery, Washington Hys Cider Mill, Bruce Township Blakes Orchard & Cider Mill, Armada Big Red Orchard, Washington

Apple facts

Michigan is one of the nation’s top apple producers, producing the third largest crop. It’s easy to see why: According to the Michigan Apple Committee, there are over 14.9 apple trees in commercial production, covering 34,500 acres on Michigan’s 775 family farms.

The state grows dozens of different varieties, including Braeburn, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Ginger Gold, Golden Delicious, HoneyCrisp, Ida Red, Jonagold, Jonamac, Lodi, McIntosh, Northern Spy, Paula Red, and Zestar among so many ‘others. Half of these apples will be sold fresh, ready to eat while the other half will be made into other products like apple juice and applesauce.

For more information on Michigan apples, including the different varieties and how to use them, visit MichiganApples.com.