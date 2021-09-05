Steve Earle and Los Lobos delight the crowd at Sweetland Amphitheater | Entertainment

Barn Eight songs in his concert at Sweetland Amphitheater here, after finishing Copperhead Road, perhaps his most beloved song, veteran country / rocker Steve Earle looked at his watch and said: See how that worked out? Those of you on paper can now go home and be legal before your fucking ankle monitor goes out. The rest of us are going to stay here for a while.

Indeed. Earle and his band The Dukes performed 19 more songs after Copperhead Road, mixing up some of Earles’ classic hits among the new tracks he and the Dukes recorded during the coronavirus shutdown.

Earle and the Dukes’ impressive set followed an energetic and well-received opening by Los Lobos, who, despite a 30-40 minute rain hiatus, showed they could still perform with one of the upstart Spanish-speaking artists. who tried to usurp their reign as kings of Mexican / Tejano / rockabilly / native rock … and all genres in between.

Earle and Dukes guitarist Chris Masterson, bassist Jeff Hill, drummer Brad Pemberton and violinist / organist Eleanor Whitmore … pedal steel player Ricky Ray Jackson had tested positive for COVID prior to this show and was due to join them as soon as he would receive him testing negative moved smoothly throughout Earles’s vast and impressive catalog.

They opened with Feel Alright and wowed the crowds with heartwarming versions of Guitar Town and Hillbilly Highway before Earle said, I don’t know how you feel, but I’m sick of everyone freaking out. wrong with those fucking guns. There were mixed cheers and a few screams as the group launched into a catchy Devils right hand (… Mama says a gun is the Devils right hand …).

Perhaps the most rousing ovation of the night, with the possible exception of the closing and rocking version of Hey, Joe, in which Masterson shone, and when Earle and the Dukes stepped out for an encore. of three songs was before, during and after this -two crunch from The Galway Girl and Copperhead Road. No one seemed to care that Earle got lost in the latter’s lyrics and transposed the former’s lyrics to sing about the girl with black eyes and blue hair.

A hard-hitting condemnation of the coal industry, which is part of the Earles Ghosts of West Virginia COVID Project, came in the form of four powerful songs: Union, God & Country, Devil Put the Coal in the Ground, Its About Blood in which Earle read about the names of 29 coal miners who were killed in one of the nation’s worst mining disasters and touching it If I Could See Your Face, sung by Whitmore.

The night turned bittersweet in the middle of Earles’ set, as he talked about making songs I never thought I’d do in a million years: tunes written by his late son, Justin Townes Earle. . As he wrapped up this trio of Far Away in Another Town songs, moving The Saint of Lost Causes and Harlem River Blues Earle looked up at the sky and said: I’ll see you up there, cowboy.

Familiar songs continued to come after this interlude: Youre the Best Lover That I Ever Had, So You Wanna Be an Outlaw, the Wonderful Taneytown (highlight of the night for me), Fixin to Die and Hey, Joe.

The encore of Nowhere Road, Baby Baby Baby (Baby) and a rousing cover of the Bands Rag Mama Rag sent the crowd home to a jovial mood, with many of them no doubt vowing to release their old albums, tapes and Earle downloads in the very near future.

Los Lobos guitarist / singer David Hidalgo, drummer Louie Perez, guitarist Cesar Rosas, bassist Conrad Lozaro and keyboard / saxophonist Steve Berlin showed why their musical legend has endured and their live performances remain among music lovers’ favorites.

There was little time to chat between songs: these boys came to play. They’ve pulled full blast on original tracks and covers like I Got Loaded, That Train Dont Stop Here, Georgia Slop which Hidalgo proclaimed is for all of you here Flat Top Joint, Rebel Kind, Native Son and, of course, their No 1 cover of Ritchie Valenzs La Bamba.

The rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd, who rejoiced at the joy of seasoned performers doing what they do best.