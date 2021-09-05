5 shocking and untimely deaths of Bollywood stars





The untimely death of Sidharth Shukla on September 2 has once again rekindled the memories of Bollywood stars who shocked the world with their sudden exit from this world. Most of these deaths have been controversial and widely discussed on social media platforms, but remain unsolved and a mystery. Parveen Babi The famous big screen Bollywood star who reigned over the hearts of young minds in the 1980s with her spectacular performances in Shaan, Kaala Patthar and Namak Halaal was found dead in her apartment in 2005 by police after people from her neighborhood suspected something was wrong after she hadn’t taken her diary and milk for four days. The actress struggled with mental health issues and diabetes and died of multiple organ failure. Divya bharti Divya Bharti died a tragic death at the age of 19 while at the peak of her Bollywood career. The Shola actress Aur Shabnam reportedly fell from a balcony window in her apartment in Andheri in 1993. She was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital and the cause of death was believed to have been internal bleeding and head injuries. As speculation circulated that the actress was killed or possibly committed suicide because of her previous fight with her husband Sajid Nadiadwala, all of these reports were denied by police due to a lack of evidence. . Jiah Khan | Jiah Khan was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her Mumbai apartment in Juhu in 2013. She was reportedly dating Sooraj Pancholi and wrote a six-page suicide note to her boyfriend and friction between the two. This is why Sooraj was taken into custody a few days later but was released on bail. Now the case has been transferred to the CBI at the request of Rabia Khan, the mother of actress Ghajini. It has been 8 years since Jiah Khan passed away, but the case has yet to be resolved. Sridevi The Bollywood superstar died on February 24, 2018, of an accidental drowning in the bathtub of his hotel room in Dubai. Her autopsy revealed that the 54-year-old superstar suffered cardiac arrest in the bathtub while her husband Boney Kapoor waited in the room for her to prepare for dinner as they dined at the restaurant. Incidentally, the autopsy report did not allude to anything suspicious. Nonetheless, since Sridevi’s death, theories of Boney Kapoor or others creating situations leading to his death have been around. His death to this day continues to be a very big mystery to his fans. Sushant Singh Rajput SSR’s shocking death on June 14, 2020 rocked the nation as the entire entertainment industry, especially the big names in Bollywood, was targeted by the actor’s fans. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom. But it remains to be established whether he committed suicide or whether he was murdered. Debates of nepotism, trolling and slamming of star children, talks and series of accusations followed on television. From drug links to the murder angle, and CBI, NCB to ED, to myriad theories, almost every possible angle and investigative establishment across the country has been linked to the Sushant Singh death case. Rajput. While the SSR family have filed a lawsuit against SSR’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, nothing has yet been proven. Rhea and Showik are currently on bail after being arrested earlier in a drug case related to Sushant’s death.

