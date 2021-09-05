REEL TALK: A New Side of “Cinderella” | Culture & Leisure

Disney’s seemingly endless live-action remakes have found a way to remake the old one with Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello.

Written and directed by local Reed-Custer High School and Lewis University graduate Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, 30 Rock), the fairy tale takes place in a fictional time long ago and breathes new life to history with current social and global issues. What was once a rather boring and predictable story of a blonde girl rescued by a rich prince has turned into a funny, feminist fairy tale with great music that will have you dancing in your living room, laughing out loud and love this new twist on a tired old man.

We meet poor Cinderella (Cabello) as she dreams of being a seamstress, trapped in her stepmother’s basement, Vivians (Idina Menzel), at home with her picky stepsisters who constantly degrade her. Meanwhile, rebellious Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) dares to challenge his father, King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan), who desperately wants his son to marry royalty and not give a damn about love.

His mother, Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver), understands her son’s reluctance as she sees her own relationship with the King falter. As we all know from the Cinderella story, there will be a ball going for the prince to choose his bride, but what we don’t know are all the different layers of the story that don’t follow the old, tried-and-true storyline. .

Cannon takes the time to develop all of her characters to the extent necessary to enrich Cinderella’s story and focus on topical issues. A new Princess Gwen (Tallulah Grieve) character who’s still in hiding, pushing progressive concepts onto her father’s reluctant radar gives us a lot of humor as well as thoughtfulness.

We have these familiar characters of footmen, once mice, the fairy godmother now known as Fab G (Billy Porter) and the evil half-sisters, Anastasia (Maddie Baillio) and Drizella (Charlotte Spencer). Each of these characters breaks the mold to find a new way to tell this story.

Cinderella is played by Cabello, not only stunning but also vocally stunning. Again, Cannon allows this character to be much more than a pretty face waiting to be saved by a guy.

She is smart, creative and has dreams to fulfill. She has a heart of gold but is also motivated to thrive as a seamstress and future entrepreneur. His cheeky independence and unwillingness to align and follow this archaic patriarchal society gives this character a current and refreshing feel.

And Cannon successfully dares to take this character in a totally different direction as she does the character of Prince Robert. Gender stereotypes are shattered with a once predictable scenario.

The many side stories that unfold give this old fairy tale a lot more depth. Stepmother Vivian has her own baggage to carry as we learn more about her past, and Queen Beatrice looks back on the decisions of her life and marriage, hoping to give her son the wisdom to do better. .

The fairy godmother is totally revisited in Fab G, making us laugh yes, its true magic even has its limits by making high heels comfortable and tapping our toes, reveling in the energy.

Music is one element that blows this version of Cinderella out of the water. As the Town Crier (Doc Brown) brings his news to the townspeople, we hear new renditions of Madonnas Material Girl as Vivian and her daughters wash clothes, dreaming of a brighter, richer future.

The list goes on and on with great music like Earth Wind and Fires Youre A Shining Star, The White Stripes Seven Nation Army in the background for ballroom dancing or Ed Sheerans You Look Perfect. Each song is perfectly placed to help propel the story, augmented by finely tuned choreography that is simply fascinating.

What Cannon imbues in the script that was sorely lacking in the animated version is humor. It’s laughing out loud thanks to the comedic abilities of James Cordon, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan and relative newcomer Tallulah Grieve. Cinderella found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow (or was it Rumpelstiltskin?)

Most live-action Disney remakes are nothing more than that, but Cinderella boldly takes us on a new path, and what a visual spectacle it is for kids and adults alike.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars