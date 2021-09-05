Visiting Bollywood Stars Rank Turkey As Favorite Places To Film





After completing a day of filming in Istanbul, top Indian movie stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended an event with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Friday, where they praised of the beauty and hospitality of Turkey. Ersoy met the two stars, who are filming the action thriller “Tiger 3” in Turkey, at Ra’an Palace in the Beikta district of Istanbul. Speaking to reporters, Ersoy said that the Indian Bollywood film industry has shown increasing interest in Turkey. Kaif, a decorated actress with dozens of films to her credit, said Turkey is one of the countries she has grown to love. “It really is a beautiful place. The people are very nice and friendly. The hospitality, the food, the views have an amazing vibe and energy. That’s why this is definitely one of my favorite places to go. shoot movies, ”she said. Khan, a Bollywood veteran who is one of India’s most popular actors, said it was his second shoot in Istanbul and he was very happy to be back in Turkey. “I love the people and the places here. That’s why we’re back. It’s really nice when people are welcoming. I hope to come back here very soon,” he said. Several large production companies have come to the country for their projects, including a recent film directed by famous Indian director Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by renowned Vivek Agrawal, Durga, which was filmed in Gaziantep province in the south. eastern Turkey. The Turkish television industry has come a long way The Minister praised the progress made by the Turkish television industry in recent years. He said the industry “has come a long way and Turkey now ranks second in the world after the United States in the number of television series broadcast around the world. Ersoy also spoke about Turkey’s appeal as a filming location, saying that each city and region has its own attractions. “In recent years Turkey has been promoted very well around the world and we are seeing more and more international production companies coming here for their projects,” he said.

