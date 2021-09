Poonam Dhillon Recalls ‘Mocking’ Rishi Kapoor, Reportedly Telling Him ‘You’re 10th, I Graduated’ | Bollywood

Actor Poonam Dhillon has revealed that she was intimidated by late actor Rishi Kapoor early in her career. She also said he believed he had a better command of the English language and would correct others for small mistakes as well. Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon acted together in several films in the 1980s. The films included Yeh Vaada Raha (1982), Sitamgar, Tawaif and Zamana (1985), Ek Chadar Maili Si and Dosti Dushmani (1986). They also reunited for Amiri Garibi (1990) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). In an interview with a major daily, Poonam said, “Chintu always thought he knew English better than anyone. to have that kind of argument on a game of scrabble too. He’s someone who would always correct you even if you made a minor misstep in English. “ “I started acting very young and seeing this actor so well versed and polite I felt intimidated at times. But later when I got to know myself well I started to retort. not silent and I was just returning it. to him (laughs), “she added. After his death, Poonam wrote a note on Instagram and shared photos with the late actor. She wrote: “The last few times I met my favorite co-star, favorite actor and friend Chintu. A quintessential actor, he was the most natural effortless actor, super dancer and a gentleman at the pure heart. Feeling a tremendous sense of loss and my heart goes out to the grieving family Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Daboo, Rima and Chimpu at their tremendous loss. This is truly a huge loss too for the film industry and all who loved him. Really gone too soon Be with the divine in peace Chintu. “ + Read also | Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor ‘ghodi pe sawaar’: Neetu Kapoor recalls his two wishes Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years. He was treated in New York before returning to India in September 2019. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, was by his side during the treatment. The couple married on January 22, 1980 and had two children: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. He had signed the Hindi remake of The Intern, with Deepika Padukone. However, she recently announced that Amitabh Bachchan will fill her shoes now. His last outing will be Sharmaji Namkeen, which was completed by Paresh Rawal after his death.

