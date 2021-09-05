Today, meteorologist Willard Scott dies at 87 | Entertainment





NEW YORK meteorologist Willard Scott, a sunny television presence for decades, died at the age of 87 on Saturday. Scott was best known for his work on the NBCs Today show. He was the senior meteorologist for the morning program until 1996 when he went into semi-retirement and was replaced by Al Roker. Scott’s successor broke the news and praised the sympathetic forecaster. We have lost Willard Scott (who) passed away peacefully at 87 surrounded by his family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris, Roker tweeted, along with a series of photos of them together. He was truly my second father and I am where I am today thanks to his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast icon. Scott, originally from Alexandria, Virginia, made his radio debut, co-hosting a show in Washington in 1955. He served in the Coast Guard from 1956 to 1958, then returned to his radio station. He also hosted a children’s TV show, including playing Washington’s version of Bozo the Clown, which led to him playing a character destined to become an American icon. In 1963, Scott created the role of Ronald McDonald, the hamburger-happy clown in a series of local commercials. Scott claimed he invented the character, while some credited Washington, DC, McDonalds franchisee Oscar Goldstein and his advertising agency. Scott played Ronald McDonald from 1963 to 1965, but there would be a bigger gig on his plate. He began appearing as a meteorologist on WRC-TV in Washington in 1970 and got the call from Today in 1980. In 1983, a viewer asked Scott to wish his mother a happy 100th birthday. This led to Scott screaming regularly to celebrate centenarians. After handing over major weather duties to Roker in 1996, Scott appeared on Today twice a week to offer his birthday wishes. But for Scott, the highlight of his tenure was meeting Pope John Paul II when Today visited the Vatican in 1985. The greatest thing we have done was meet the Pope in Rome, Scott said during a tribute to him on Today in 2010. It was amazing. He also did advertisements for Smuckers jams and jellies. Scott announced his full retirement in 2015, with the show paying homage to him, and the place outside Rockefeller Center named Willard Scott Way. I’m heartbroken that beloved Willard Scott has passed, tweeted Katie Couric, co-host of Today from 1991 to 2006. He played such a disproportionate role in my life and was so warm, loving and generous outside. camera than him. Willard, you didn’t make it to the Smuckers pot, but you changed so many lives for the better. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thederrick.com/ap/entertainment/today-show-weatherman-willard-scott-dies-at-87/article_c56c81da-51bf-5ff9-9b3e-25bfb9b0809d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos