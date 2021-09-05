Razor Fist actor says his Shang-Chi character is a superhero, not a villain





Exclusive: Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings actor Florian Munteanu says his character Razor Fist is a superhero, not a villain.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsActor FlorianMunteanu says his character Razor Fist is a superhero rather than a villain.Shang-Chi hits theaters this weekend, introducing the world to the MCU version of the kung fu master. The film, which had a stronger opening night than evenF9, stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang and Fala Chen. There is a lot of nastiness for Shang-Chi to contend with in the film, as he faces off against the Ten Rings organization, which was introduced inIron Man, the very first MCU movie. The group, which wreaked havoc throughout theIron Man trilogy, and the MCU in general, is led by Wenwu (aka the Mandarin) of Tony Leung, Shang-Chi’s father. One of the strongest performers in the group is Razor Fist, a man with a machete for one hand played by Munteanu, a former boxer who also appeared inCreed II.

Related: What Are Giant Lions In Shang-Chi: Ta Lo’s Guardians Explained Despite his appearance in the Ten Rings, his relentless bus fight scene with Shang-Chi, and his undeniably villainous character design, Florian Munteanu maintains that Razor Fist isn’t necessarily bad. Talk with Screen cry, Munteanu makes an interesting distinction about supervillains. He says, “they’re just fighting for the other side, but they’re still superheroes. “Read the full quote here: I have to leave it open. And yet, villains are superheroes too; they’re just fighting for the other side, but they’re still superheroes. This is an intriguing layered view of Munteanu. This is a testament to the fact that no one sees themselves as a bad guy. Everyone, even if they are characters in a movie, have a different point of view and stand up for what they believe is a just cause. For example, one of the most powerful villains in MCU canon is Thanos. He may have conspired to destroy half the population, but Thanos sees what he is doing as a necessity to ultimately save the universe. It should also be considered that Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsis part of a long-standing franchise. Indeed, it is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the franchise continues through the years and years of films, the characters change and adapt, sometimes swapping their alliances with the good or evil side (which is much more explicitly stated in the comics of Super. -heroes than in real life). It has always been impossible. to make Loki a hero or a villain, and even someone like Scarlet Witch entered the MCU while working for HYDRA. It’s entirely possible that Razor Fist would end up fighting with the Avengers, but even if he never does, he’s an overpowered being who fights for what he believes in, which could certainly make him. a hero in someone’s eyes. Next: Every Marvel Villain In Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Why Angelina Jolie signed for Marvel’s Eternals

