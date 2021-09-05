Arts, Beats & Eats draws happy crowds to return to Royal Oak

It was a familiar and festive opening for Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak.

Two years after Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats last graced the streets of downtown, this holiday weekend’s biggest festival in the state was back with its vibrant array of sights, sounds and aromas on Friday.

Gorgeous sunny weather with temperatures in the low 70s certainly helped the cause, as people flocked to Royal Oak for the first of four days of music, art and restaurant offerings in the area.

With Stone Temple Pilots headlining the opening night later that night, the crowds on Friday seemed comparable to years past, perhaps even larger, according to AB&E director Jon Witz.

After two years without hosting an event of this magnitude, seeing this attendance and the weather forecast is one of the best moments of my career, said Witz, who founded the festival in 1998.

Like almost all large gatherings from March 2020, AB&E was canceled last year amid the pandemic. Witz organized a makeshift virtual drive-in event in his place.

Many festival-goers, but certainly not the majority, walked the festival grounds with face masks on Friday.

About 55 area restaurants and more than 100 art vendors from across the country were on hand, and those who spoke with Free Press were optimistic for the weekend.

It was heartbreaking to see people locked in and depressed last year, said Dave Price, owner of Hog Heaven BBQ, which has done a thriving business at its location along Washington Avenue. Now we were seeing people here with a renewed spirit and an appreciation that they could be back.

He said he arrived with 4,800 pounds of meat for his offerings of ribs, pulled pork and other barbecue items and was confident he left with nothing.

This weekend marks a big change for Arts, Beats & Eats: the festival ditched its long-standing ticketing system for food and drink, moving to a pay-as-you-go model. Customers who spoke to Free Press on Friday said they loved the move, saying it saved them time and the headache of unused tickets.