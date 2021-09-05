Entertainment
Arts, Beats & Eats draws happy crowds to return to Royal Oak
It was a familiar and festive opening for Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak.
Two years after Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats last graced the streets of downtown, this holiday weekend’s biggest festival in the state was back with its vibrant array of sights, sounds and aromas on Friday.
Gorgeous sunny weather with temperatures in the low 70s certainly helped the cause, as people flocked to Royal Oak for the first of four days of music, art and restaurant offerings in the area.
With Stone Temple Pilots headlining the opening night later that night, the crowds on Friday seemed comparable to years past, perhaps even larger, according to AB&E director Jon Witz.
After two years without hosting an event of this magnitude, seeing this attendance and the weather forecast is one of the best moments of my career, said Witz, who founded the festival in 1998.
Like almost all large gatherings from March 2020, AB&E was canceled last year amid the pandemic. Witz organized a makeshift virtual drive-in event in his place.
Many festival-goers, but certainly not the majority, walked the festival grounds with face masks on Friday.
About 55 area restaurants and more than 100 art vendors from across the country were on hand, and those who spoke with Free Press were optimistic for the weekend.
It was heartbreaking to see people locked in and depressed last year, said Dave Price, owner of Hog Heaven BBQ, which has done a thriving business at its location along Washington Avenue. Now we were seeing people here with a renewed spirit and an appreciation that they could be back.
He said he arrived with 4,800 pounds of meat for his offerings of ribs, pulled pork and other barbecue items and was confident he left with nothing.
This weekend marks a big change for Arts, Beats & Eats: the festival ditched its long-standing ticketing system for food and drink, moving to a pay-as-you-go model. Customers who spoke to Free Press on Friday said they loved the move, saying it saved them time and the headache of unused tickets.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/music/brian-mccollum/2021/09/03/arts-beats-eats-draws-crowds-royal-oak/5716257001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]