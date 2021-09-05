Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: When OTT and the Shining Bollywood Star called the action a “spiritual process”





Pankaj Tripathi may have made a late entry into the Bollywood world, but the actor has definitely become one of the brightest stars in the business. While he began his journey in the early years, Pankaj Tripathi has grown in importance, fame and popularity over the past decade. Since then it has performed spectacularly and made the industry take notice. From Newton to Stree to even a small but impactful role in Masaan, Tripathi’s filmography is now an ever-growing list. Not just Bollywood, but even in the OTT space, the actor has captured hearts and etched his characters into the hearts and minds of millions of people. Whether as Guruji in Sacred Games or Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur, Tripathi brings a certain depth of relativity to every character and performance that makes the actor highly regarded across age groups. Today, Pankaj Tripathi has become synonymous with great acting and spectacular performances. After years of struggle, Pankaj Tripathi reveals that playing the role is now a “spiritual process” for him. Speaking to IMDb last year, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that the actor has two tools at his disposal. The first is their own life experiences and the second is the imagination. Calling the latter the most powerful tool, he revealed that he found it extremely difficult to play Kehri Singh in the 2017 movie Gurgaon and Guruji in Sacred Games. Even though the roles were difficult, Pankaj Tripathi made these characters intense and effortless. When asked how did he do it? Pankaj Tripathi said, “Performing is a spiritual process for me. If you see me on set, you might feel like I’m having fun and not being serious. But at the same time, my inner focus is active in the background. “ As 45 years old today, Pankaj Tripathi has an exciting lineup of films. He is expected to star in films like Kabir Khan’s ’83 sports drama, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Oh My God 2, also opposite Akshay Kumar. As for the return of Kaleen Bhaiya, Mirzapur 3 of Pankaj Tripathi will return for a third season. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming for the gangster drama is unlikely to take place on the floors until 2022. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Here are 5 truly inspiring life lessons shared by the actor

