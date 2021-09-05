Tom DeLonge confirms Blink 182 bassist Mark Hoppus is post-chemo – The Hollywood Reporter





Former Blink 182 member Tom DeLonge has confirmed that band’s founding member, bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus has finished his chemotherapy treatment, and offers “some modest advice” on what to do next. In a text exchange posted as a screenshot to Instagram on Friday, DeLonge asked Hoppus if there were any further treatments planned, to which Hoppus responded in a series of separate messages: “More than planned. The doctor said I could remove my port. I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I’m done, but also if the chemo didn’t work, we do a completely different treatment? DeLonge replied, “Wow. This is good news. ”He then stressed,“ It’s time to LIVE. The musician then made a suggestion. “You have to fuck as many things as possible.” Shoes, sperm holes, golfers. Anything you can catch. In the caption, DeLonge described the reasoning behind his post. “I wanted to be a good friend for @markhoppus and just give some modest advice on what he should do next, now that his chemotherapy treatments have calmed down and it looks like they’ve worked wonderfully, ”he wrote. Hoppus, 49, announced his cancer diagnosis last June, revealing he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months at this stage. “It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m lucky to have amazing doctors, family and friends to help me get through this,” he told the ‘era. He later revealed during a Twitch stream that the type of cancer he was battling was stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type his mother had. “My blood is trying to kill me,” Hoppus said in recordings captured by several YouTube accounts. Over the past few months, Hoppus has referred to his condition via Instagram on several occasions, including one day sharing the art he made before his first chemo session. At the start of the week, the musician job a photo of the top of his head, sharing that he was trying to grow his hair back. “Keep your chin up, fighter,” included his caption. “I feel bad this week, but I try to stay positive and count my blessings. Hope everyone is doing well, staying healthy and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I’ll be on the couch for the foreseeable future.

