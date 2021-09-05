Entertainment
Search | Culture & Leisure
Although the sky still looks hazy, we were able to see a few stars. Of course, there are a few brilliant ones that are hard to miss. Jupiter is still hanging in the south. It’s also hard not to miss Venus in the particularly red northwest sky.
I can see why astrologers look to the heavens to interpret life since, like life, our skies are constantly changing. With that in mind, take a good look at any of the Libra zodiac constellations even if only two or three stars in the constellation are visible from the street. In other words, when you are not in a dark place.
This constellation is found in the west just after sunset. In case you don’t remember, west is the direction in which the sun is setting. And if you’ve been paying attention to the sunsets, you might also have noticed that the days are already starting to get shorter. We lose about two minutes of daylight each day, depending on Almanach.comSunrise and sunset times. The sun sets just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but will set just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Libra is only visible for at least an hour after sunset, so it’s best to step outside and look west after 8:30 p.m. You will see two stars almost aligned and not close to each other. These two stars are part of the constellation Libra.
If you know anything about astrology, you might already know that the scale is the symbol of Libra. Moreover, Libra in Latin means Libra. Libra is the only astrological sign that is not represented by an animal or a person. This association began with the Babylonians who associated it with the balance of heaven. Some believe it was because Libra was the main constellation during the fall equinoxes around this time. While the ancient Greeks considered it to be part of the constellation Scorpio. It was the Romans who brought back the symbol of the scales.
According to GreekerThanTheGreeks.com, the myth of Libra has to do with Themis, a Titan, the goddess of divine order and law, the “Lady of good advice”. She is the mother of the star goddess, Astraea, who is the woman carrying a scales in the symbol of Virgo. Both are symbols of justice and balance. Themis is also often seen holding a sword, in which “she cuts the truth from lies”. When her wishes or advice were ignored, she appealed to her companion, Nemesis, whose name, in Greek, means “to give what is due”. They made the whole team. Themis made the laws while Nemesis made sure they weren’t broken.
Themis was also the second wife of Zeus, king of all the Greek gods. Their children were the three Horai and the three Moirai. The Horai, goddesses of seasons and time were three sisters named Dike, Eirene and Eunomia, were associated with the division of time. They would eventually become goddesses of order and justice. The Moirai would become known as the Fates.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share the email [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/look-up/article_5bb6f6fc-0d18-11ec-8c4f-4b695b09a3ca.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]