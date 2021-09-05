Entertainment
Pour ghee-shakkar on Dunkirk: Christopher Nolan “forgot” to show it, so let Bollywood be your guide
This formed the story of Christopher Batman Nolans 2017 Dunkirk. Audiences who panicked that it might just be another of his obsessive time travel tales were going to be in for a treat this time around. There was no confusing Nolanesque story here. The film had evacuated grimy, war-scared young men, in acts big and small to return home in the English language that were thrilling and moving.
As Oscar hit Dunkirk hit theaters in India, many of us took the time to recognize One Directional Harry Styles without his nail polish and flowing costumes like a scruffy boy soldier. Macho Tom Hardy took part in aerial combat, and on land Fionn Whitehead and Shakespearewala Kenneth Branagh braced for impact.
At sea it was Bridge of Spies actor Mark Rylance, tie up, and stoic Cillian Murphy with Tom Glynn Carney swaying on perilous waters. There was no usual Gunga Din in the cast, except for a fleeting shot from a turbaned man in a truck carrying filthy soldiers inland.
Because indeed, as revealed by Ghee Bowmans The Indian Contingent: The Forgotten Muslim Soldiers of the Battle of Dunkirk, on the beaches that night, there were 300 people who seemed very different from their shipmates. They were the men of the 25th Animal Transport Company of the Royal India Army Corps.
They were K6 Force men, described as the athletic, square-shoulder Muslim from the Punjab province in United India. Led by the sturdy Major Mohammad Akbar Khan, Indian troops were very present during the evacuation.
When Nolans Dunkirk was released, many Indian commentators pointed out that the Dunkirk account recorded the evacuation of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) and Allied forces from the French seaport with the presence of whitewashed Indian soldiers. Indian films recorded battles against the British Empire, as well as war films against Pakistan. There is now a resurgence of interest among young historians, academics and journalists in the two world wars, especially in shining the spotlight on the contribution of Indians to World War II around Dunkirk.
Bowman’s book is ripe for Bollywood picking. The account is almost a gracious recording (if not of the real and present danger of war above them) of the prayer habits, the meal sessions, song and dance and the organized manners of the K6 men of carpenters, poets, romantics, vets, maulvis and soldiers. The book seems to suggest that in a few instances of racism and underpaid their fellow Britons, the K6s have been well received across Britain.
Nothing works better on the collective popular imagination than a multi-star blockbuster. Beyond the pallor of a pandemic, the stories of these soldiers from the Indian subcontinent beg every Bollywood Khan and Kumar to throw their hat in the ring. The locations are the favorite terrains of Bollywood, Britain, France and the European woodland countryside.
The book records wartime romances between Indian soldiers and local women, and some children born from these unions. The troupes have been seen by locals singing and dancing in the countryside, and what is a Bollywood caper without its songs and dances? Alia, are you listening, girl?
Now is the time to take revenge on Nolan. Dimple Kapadia got lucky and was cast as an evil arms dealer in Nolans Tenet (2020). Alas, his son-in-law Akshay Kumar, who takes on every patriot role in mansplaining movies these days, may have to make way for the Khans and Ko. To take on the Punjabi (proto-Pakistani) roles of Dunkirk Force K6. . Unless Bollywood has the courage to have banned Pakistani actors for a Desi Dunkirk.
