See former child actor Madison Pettis Now, a lingerie model and Netflix star

Even if you didn’t know his name, you probably recognize Madison Pettis face. The child actor started working at the age of 7 on Barney, but then began a busy career in various Disney Channel shows and, perhaps most famous, made her film debut opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the 2007 Disney movie The game plan. But it’s probably been at least 10 years since you last saw Pettisor, so you realize it. Pettis has never stopped acting and is currently starring in new Netflix movie He is all that. She was also recently a model for Rihanna’s lingerie line. Read on to see what Pettis is up to now at 23.

Madison Pettis was a Disney staple from the mid to late 2000s.

After appearing on Barney and friends from 2005 to 2006, Pettis had an even bigger break: as the long-lost daughter of The Rock’s quarterback character in The game plan. Around the same time, in 2007, she also became a Disney Channel staple, starring in Cory at home (a fallout from It’s so Raven) and appears on Hannah montana and other programs on the network.

“I really didn’t think all of your wildest dreams as an eight-year-old could come true, that you could be in your favorite spin-off of your favorite Disney Channel show, making a movie that’s going to be one. giant affair. None of this seemed possible “, Pettis said Vogue teens in an August interview about the roles that made her famous.

But growing up, she turned to voice work in the 2010s, winning roles on the Disney Channel hit. Phineas and Ferb and in the Beverly Hills Chihuahua movies. Although she never stopped acting, playing small roles on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit and Parenthoodshe hasn’t had a project to match the success of her first job until recently with her more adult roles. And fans were shocked to see her grow up.

In He is all that, Pettis plays a popular girl with an appetite for drama.

He is all that, a genre-swapped version of the 1999 hit teen film She is all that, sees Pettis playing Alden, the rich and popular BFF of main character Padgett (star of TikTok Addison rae in his film debut).

For those familiar with the original, Alden is a rendition of Dean Sampson, Jr. of She is all that, played by the late Paul walkerand (spoiler alert) she turns out to be a pretty mean girl, whom Pettis said she struggles to relate to.

“I haven’t played a ton of roles that aren’t like me, like I think every role I do, I can kind of see myself in the character. But this one, there really wasn’t any comparison, ”Pettis said. Vogue teens from Alden. “I would never do that to a friend. I would never say these things.”

And she’s also a model and ambassador for the lingerie brand Rihanna.

In September 2020, Pettis revealed on his Instagram, where she has over 4 million followers, that she was named the new ambassador for Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s hugely popular lingerie line. “Welcome to the Savage Squad”, the Fenty official account tweeted in response to the news.

Pettis has since posed in several looks for the brand, including some where she wears a blonde wig. But some of her early fans find it hard to see her in her twenties with revealing looks. “Wow you’ve changed a lot since then The game planone Instagram commenter wrote. “I grew up watching her,” added another. “Now to see her like that, I can’t.”

Pettis knows people find it hard to accept her as a young woman now.

Although Pettis has been on TV shows and movies since she was a child, she says people sometimes find it hard to watch her grow up. “I’ve been working out regularly since I was a kid, but if you haven’t seen anything since, it’s like ‘Oh, my God,’,” Madison said. Vogue teens. “I try to choose projects that I’m passionate about and that bring something different, something that I’ve never played before.”

Pettis said she “never meant to hit people in the head with that and say ‘I’m not a little girl anymore'” but people still can’t believe she’s grown up. with them. “People were always making jokes. It was like, ‘You are my whole childhood,'” she said. Vogue teens. “And then as I got older and did more mature roles, and got a little bit sexier, people are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re ruining my childhood. “I tell myself you have to keep up with the progress. I’m the same age as you now. Right? Like, we were both eight and now we’re 23.”

