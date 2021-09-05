New NFT Digital Asset Sees Major Bollywood Entry Amid Loud Buzz

NFTs are changing the art and entertainment landscape by making it easier for fans to support their favorite creators and artists to create and trade unique collectibles.

Some NFT platforms have already been launched in India, like WazirX NFT Marketplace, BeyondLife.club, Polygon-backed NFTically, Wall.app, Terrain.art and DeFi Hub

With Bollywood in the lead, Indians are gearing up for the new digital asset called NFT (Non-Fungible Token) which has given creators and collaborators a new platform to make more money while generating more value for their work.

As high net worth individuals (HNWI) and neo-rich Indians continue to invest in cryptocurrencies and diversify their investment portfolios, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are slowly but steadily gaining credibility as a D-class. ‘assets. Now, with Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone entering the fray, the global momentum of the NFT has suddenly caught the attention of the common man on the streets of the country.

With Bollywood in the lead, Indians are preparing for this new digital asset that has given creators and collaborators a new platform to make more money while generating more value for their work.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital objects in cryptocurrencies and keep track of their owner using Blockchain. NFTs can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, artwork, tweets, animated GIFs, songs, poems, video games, and more.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, which can be traded with each other, each NFT is unique and therefore cannot be traded with another item.

NFT begins its journey in India

Billed as a global phenomenon, some NFT platforms have already been launched in India, such as WazirX NFT Marketplace, BeyondLife.club, Polygon-backed NFTically, Wall.app and Terrain.art. The OKEx cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange has also launched a DeFi Hub decentralized digital asset ecosystem in India which will consist of an NFT marketplace.

Currently, there are 319 Creators and 157 Collectors on WazirX NFT Marketplace, who minted nearly 2,986 NFT coins, sold 1,008 NFT coins through fixed price mode and 121 through auction mode.

Vishakha Singh, Vice President, WazirX NFT Marketplace, told Inc42 that artists in India’s entertainment industry are getting into gaming and NFT takers in music, movies and sports are on the rise because collectors see these NFTs not only as digital art, but also as a great asset class for investing and trading.

A total of 2,986 NFTs have been issued on our platform, of which we have successfully sold 1,129 NFT to date. With the introduction of new features to the market, we are seeing more and more designers and collectors getting on the bandwagon, she informed.

Indian artists start to flourish

On the Binance-owned WazirX platform, an NFT that was a collaborative work of art between pop icon Ritviz and visual artist Santanu Hazarika was recently sold for $ 391.8 within 10 seconds of being sold. on-line.

According to Hazarika, the global NFT market is emerging as a crucial promotional tool for all artists to monetize their work and uniquely engage with their community of collectors and fans who appreciate art.

“With NFTs, artists are now open to working with anyone,” Hazarika said.

TV host and actor Vishal Malhotra recently collaborated with artist Ishita Banerjee to release an NFT that sold for 2.5 Ethereum ($ 5,500) five times the listed price. An exhibition showcasing the works of NFT-certified Bengal-born artist Lalu Prasad Shaw was held at Terrain.art in July.

“Terrain.art is thrilled to be one of the first Blockchain-powered platforms in India to register works of art using NFT, showcasing new works and those with track record through curated exhibitions,” said its founder Aparajita Jain.

NFTs are changing the landscape of art and entertainment by making it easier for fans to support their favorite creators and artists to mint and trade unique collectibles.

According to Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx, the adoption of NFT in India is growing at a very fast pace and there is an urgent need for an organized platform that will allow artists to create and exchange their works in a highly secure digital ecosystem.

The OKEx NFT Marketplace will exclude middlemen, ensuring maximum value for the artist who has worked hard to create the art. This gives Indian artists the opportunity to offer their art to an international audience and, in the same way, allows Indian users to access works of art by international artists, he explained.

Bollywood gives that extra push

With Bachchan and Leone all set to become the first Bollywood figures to deploy their own NFTs, the Indian masses are now keen to learn more about the new crypto asset.

Bachchans NFTs, which will roll out in November, will include works of art such as verses by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchans, the legendary work Madhushala, works by Big B, signed posters of his films and more. rare things in his life converted into digital works of art.

NFTs will be launched on BeyondLife.club, a conglomerate of Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, and GuardianLink.io, a code-less NFT exchange platform.

The platform will support more Indian artists and provide them with a gateway to sell their digital artwork.

It’s amazing how suddenly NFT is a favorite among artists around the world for creating financial value for their content. The opportunities and possibilities for growth present in this space are beyond imagination, said Arun Pandey, CEO and President of Rhiti Group.

Compared to artists around the world, Indian artists are only gaining momentum in terms of participation in the world of NFTs.

GuardianLink.io, with its codeless NFT exchange framework and deep legitimacy protocol infrastructure, bridges the gap between crypto geeks and collectors around the world by removing the complexity of participating in the space, Keyur said. Patel, co-founder of Rhiti Entertainment. & President of GuardianLink.io.

Leone created a website called Sunnyleonenft.com to share its collection made, designed (costumes and animation) by artists from all over the world.

NFTs give me the opportunity to express myself with art. Each of my NFTs will be 100% unique to each other and will have different levels of rarity – rare, super rare, and ultra rare. Each NFT can be used later in the future to unlock content and maybe even experiences with me. It’s important to me that we create an NFT collection that lasts longer than just a one-time outing, Leone said.

From the world stage to the local stage

NFTs have been around since 2014. However, as the world went digital after the pandemic, the market boomed and became the talk of the city in no time, including in India.

Since NFTs are interoperable, anyone can then transfer the NFT to another cryptocurrency such as Ethereum.

We are happy to pioneer the introduction of NFTs in India and to pave the way for creators and provide them with a great way to capitalize on unique assets, interact with their fans and potentially generate income, while remaining at the forefront of technology and keeping pace with innovations. in commerce and technology. Today, NFTs are rapidly gaining popularity in all of India’s niches, Singh noted.

On the world stage, digital artist Michael Winkelmann or Beeple sold one of his NFT arts for almost $ 70 million earlier this year. An NFT artwork by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden sold for more than $ 5.4 million in April. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even sold his first tweet as NFT for over $ 2.9 million.

According to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report (WWR), with the current boom in the stock markets, HNWIs are looking to diversify their portfolios with alternative investments.