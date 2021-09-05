Friday Night Lights actor with secret job while filming





A Friday Night Lights actor had a secret job in addition to the role in the television series. Who was that and what was that other role? We break it down.

As well as being a main actor in the hit television seriesFriday night lights, one of the actors in the series had a secret job next door. Being an actor in a popular TV series takes long hours on the part of his staff and team. Despite this, aFriday night lightsthe cast member still found time to fit into a volunteer job alongside. Friday night lightstakes place in the football-obsessed high school town of Dillon, Texas. The story begins with Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) taking the helm of the city’s football team, the Dillon Panthers. Throughout its journey,Friday night lights chronicled the interactions between the main cast, which included current and former players, fans, coaches and the people of Dillon. Coach Taylor’s influence on the team and the city is a recurring theme of the show. They resisted him at first, but completely embraced his presence.

Related: Friday Night Lights: What Happened To JD McCoy After Season 4 Coach Taylor has only been a positive force at Dillon over the five seasons of Friday night lights. He was a loving father, devoted husband to Tami (Connie Britton) and a dedicated trainer. So it should come as no surprise to fans that the man who portrayed him spent his free time as a volunteer firefighter. Chandler worked several hours a week at this position, and remarkably never told the rest of the cast or crew about it. An act of service like this is coincidentally a perfect reflection of who Chandler’s character was onscreen. Chandler worked 24 hours a week as a volunteer firefighter between shootsFriday night lights.He retained the volunteer position when he starred in the cast of the Netflix seriesLine also. Although Chandler didn’t often boast about his position as a firefighter, he eventually became a strong advocate for his volunteer work. As Cision Shared in 2011, Chandler served as a spokesperson for two different public service campaigns for the 1,400 Texas volunteer firefighters. At the time, Texas was suffering from a terrible season of drought and wildfires. Chandler used his star power to encourage Texans to donate their money or their time to the cause. If it hadn’t been for his time onFriday night lightsChandler may never have become a volunteer firefighter. But as the filming took place in Austin untilFriday night lights ended with Season 5, Chandler has become an active member of the surrounding community. Even ifLine took him to a different place, he was also inspired to continue the work in a whole new community. It shows that sometimes art imitates life. Coach Taylor was not a volunteer firefighter onFriday night lights, but he was a good man who cared deeply for his community. It would absolutely not be a surprise to see him do something like this for the town of Dillon. More: Friday Night Lights: What Happened To Santiago After Season 2 Evil Doctor Strange explains Hulks Endgame’s instant fight better

