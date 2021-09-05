How ‘Shang-Chi’ chose Simu Liu as Marvel’s next avenger – the Hollywood reporter

In July 2019, Marvel Studios introduced 6,500 screaming fans to Simu Liu, who days earlier had been secretly chosen to lead. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

“He took the stage and started speaking Mandarin and had a billion dollar smile,” recalls Shang-Chi screenwriter Dave Callaham currently at San Diego Comic-Con. “[Marvel’s] Victoria Alonso came to see me after the after-party. She put her hand on my shoulder. “Now he’s an avenger. “

Liu was then best known for appearing in the Canadian sitcom Kim’s convenience. Now, he’s headlining Marvel’s first Asian-centric superhero film, with the film airing exclusively in theaters this weekend where it sets Labor Day records. The road to get there was not easy.

“He went through a long, arduous audition process, and he passed every audition completely,” said Sarah Finn, Casting Manager for Marvel. THR To Shang-Chi ‘s premiere on August 16. “He really deserved it.”

Others also recalled being impressed with the work Liu took to land the role.

“Lots of reads, lots of auditions,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said, adding of casting a superhero, “There’s no magic bullet. It’s a feeling. It’s a feeling of both the ability to be relatable and grounded and at the same time take your place in this pantheon of heroes. ”

Simu Liu of Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel at Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Shang-Chi took years to hit the big screen. The character debuted in the 1973s Marvel Special Edition No. 15 and was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, who initially wanted to adapt the Kung Fu TV series for the comic, but could not secure the rights.

“This character has a habit of almost coming to the screen,” Starlin said. “I wasn’t sure it would ever be.”

While Shang-Chi’s comic book story featured Asian tropes and stereotypes that production strayed from, the story of a conflicting father and son resonated with Marvel Studios.

For a while the Shang-Chi The film crew was mostly made up of a single executive in a room at Marvel’s headquarters in Burbank. Feige and Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz both wanted to make the movie, and Schwartz was tasked with delving deep into the comics to see what might work.

“We created our document on what got us excited about the character and what got us excited about the movie,” Schwartz said. “Things we wanted to hold on to, things we wanted to change. “

Enter screenwriter Callaham, who in the fall of 2018 quickly rose to the top of a bunch of hopes for the job. A few months after Callaham was hired, Marvel made it public that Shang-Chi was in the works, something that doesn’t always happen during the script’s development phase.

“They were trying to root out Asian directors, people raising their hands,” Callaham recalls. “They wanted it not to be a rumor that they were going to make an Asian American movie. They wanted to say, ‘This is a movie going on. We’ve already spent money on someone. We are really serious.

Among those who noticed, Liu, who sent a now famous tweet in 2018 in which He asked, “OK @Marvel, are we going to talk or what #ShangChi.” (He recently said THR he never dreamed anything would come out of it, and apparently Feige never saw the tweet until after he was chosen.)

Destiny Daniel Cretton, then best known for the indie favorite Short term 12, landed the directorial job in the spring of 2019 and went out for drinks with Callaham, who, as the go-to blockbuster scribe, might not feel up to Cretton’s more introspective work. But the pair hit it off immediately.

“We were both a little nervous about how this was going to work, but it went well. We all enjoy the same things in terms of storytelling, ”Callaham said. “Historically I was more inclined to blow these things up, he gives them care and care, which is great. “

Suddenly the Shang-Chi the team went from one guy in one room, to two guys in a room, to three.

“Dave and I banged our heads against the wall for a long time. And then Dave, Destin and I fought our heads against the wall for a long time, ”said Schwartz. “It was definitely good to have that infusion of fresh energy from the director which is always a good addition to the mix. I think we solved a lot of problems together and managed to put the ball on the pitch.”

Cretton focused on the family aspect of the story, which sees Liu’s Shang-Chi clash with his ex-father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and reunite with his sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). The filmmaker also brought members of his filmmaking family, including his Just mercy and The glass castle screenwriter Andrew Laham, a move that helped make the machinery of a giant film more intimate and manageable for Cretton.

“I start by being scared, I feel like I’m going to blow everything up because I’ve never done anything like this before,” recalls Cretton of how he feels at the start of a movie. “This film was the same. All I can hope for is that we will be surrounded by a healthy and supportive team. “

(LR) Awkwafina, Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton attend the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at the El Capitan Theater on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Awkwafina was the first actor to board the project as Shaun (Liu) ‘s best friend Katy, who goes on an incredible journey with him. As such, she had a reading role in the face of the hopes of the role of Shang-Chi.

“Simu is grounded and he has a heart. It really comes out in the character, ”Awkwafina said of what stood out about Liu. “He’s really passionate.

Liu spent about four months training before filming, as executive producer Charles Newirth recalled, “He was up for anything.”

Next, the team spent 13 months in Australia filming, as the continent was ravaged by New South Wales wildfires and production faced a COVID-19 shutdown.

“It’s a testament to the dedication of our team that we’ve been through it all,” Liu said at the premiere, becoming a little moved as he marveled at the people in the crowd already cosplaying. Shang-Chi characters.

The premiere took place just over two years after Liu got a call from Feige informing him that he had landed the role of his life.

“I feel really excited,” Liu said of the moment. “I feel like the studio has really put their support behind us and I feel like a million bucks.”