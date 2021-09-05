A while back, we reported that Southern Superstar Mahesh Babu was seen sharing a screen with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh for an advertisement. Now the latest report is that the southern actor will be alongside action star Tiger Shroff in a mouth freshener commercial.

Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff share screen space for commercial

In fact, the two actors, Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff have already filmed for the commercial, which is expected to air soon. Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff both enjoy a huge fan base. Thus, this union will be a treat for the fans.

Back on the job front, both actors have their hands full, Tiger Shroff who was last seen in Baaghi 3 will then be seen in Heropanti 2, and Ganapath. Mahesh Babu who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru To Sarkaru Vaari Paata In progress.

