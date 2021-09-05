Today in Saratoga: What happens on Sunday September 5th?





Sunday September 5 in Saratoga Take of the day LAST DAY OF COMPETITION AT THE SARATOGA RACE COURSE Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Open doors | 11:00

First message | 12:35

Offer of a Saratoga hoodie while supplies last

Special Offers on 4 Family Packs and Clubhouse Boxes for Berkshire Bank Family Last Sunday

Free drawstring bags with school supplies

Stake races: Spinaway (Grade I)

Hawthorns at the Vulcan Tequila summer scene

Lincoln Baths, Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs FIRST BANJO CLAWHAMMER LESSON WITH CAMERON DEWHITT Beginning of the 4 teaching weeks

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cafe Lena, Saratoga Springs ALANIS MORISSETTE WITH BIN AND CAT FOOD 7:00 p.m.

SPAC, Saratoga Springs LATIN NIGHT WITH DJ BOYBOY 8 p.m.

Putnam Place, 63a Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs

Age: 21 and over Somewhere else FONDA FAIR 8 am to 11 pm | Midway opens at 1 p.m.

21 Bridge Street S, Fonda

Whiskey Stream | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Kane Entertainment Pavilion SCHAGHTICOKE FAIR 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

69 Stillwater Bridge Road, Schaghticoke

Bridge Street Revival, gospel music show | 1:00 p.m. Back to the country | 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Entertainment on the park stage REGGAE BRUNCH WITH MIXED ROOTS Noon

Frog Alley Brewing Company, Schenectady PEARL | ACOUSTIC FOLK 7:00 p.m.

PEARL | ACOUSTIC FOLK 7:00 p.m.

Ice Cream Emack & Bolios, 366 Delaware Ave., Albany

