How Edgar Wright’s “Soho” Was Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s “Hollywood”

A film with the night in the title indeed required weeks of night shooting.

Last Night in Soho, the new film from director Edgar Wright, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is a horror thriller of kaleidoscopic color and emotion. It has the characteristic lightness of touch but an altogether darker and more intense tone compared to previous Wright films such as Baby driver, The end of the world or Scott Pilgrim against the world.

Last Night in Soho will premiere Saturday at the Venice Film Festival before moving on to the Toronto International Film Festival and hitting theaters on October 29. Before the premiere in Venice, Wright posted a request to social media that the festival audience does not reveal any of the secrets of the film.

In the film, a young woman named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) spends his quiet country life in contemporary London studying fashion. Overwhelmed by the city, she retreats to a nocturnal dream world where she follows Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer in mid-60s London, a place that seems sparkling and glamorous. Eloise slowly begins to lose her grip on reality, between her waking life and her dreams. The cast also includes such icons of ‘Sixties British cinema like Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp.

The moment Eloise first finds herself stepping back in time is one of the most heartbreaking and visually dazzling films, as she is transported from her bedroom through the streets of ’60s Soho at night with her signs. neon lights and its well-lit capitals. As Eloise walks in wonder through the busy nighttime traffic, McKenzie was actually walking among moving vehicles that required demanding choreography.

I remember we rehearsed in an airfield or something, which wasn’t as interesting or colorful as it was, McKenzie said in a recent interview from his native New Zealand. So when I was rehearsing, I didn’t really understand how awesome it was going to be.

And then I showed up during the day and I was a bit out of the way because it had been like three weeks of night shooting and intense filming. So I was kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ McKenzie said. Then [it was] It wasn’t until after that I realized how intense it was, all these cars and buses and everything and I’m a little person walking the street among it all. The scenography, and even being able to film [in the real place], this place was also pretty crazy. It was a huge, huge accomplishment to have been there in the first place.

I’m immensely proud, and perhaps even surprised, of what we’ve been able to achieve practically and behind closed doors, Wright said via email, highlighting the work of his team, including the location manager. Camilla Stephenson, the deputy director’s department headed by Richard Graysmark, and executive producer James Biddle.

The key outdoor footage was actually shot in central London or Soho itself and required dressing entire streets with period facades, extras, cars, etc. distance, but most of what you see right in front of you is real. The truth is, and the movie is partly about exactly this, that Old Soho is still hiding there. The shops on the ground floor may change, but the century-old buildings remain, as do their secrets.

Working with a creative team that included cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, production designer Marcus Rowland and costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Wright provided cast and crew with lists of landmark films from the era. , some showing the actual hustle and bustle of Soho’s nightlife during the Era.

He also worked with editor Paul Machliss to assemble a special reel of clips from other films for the team. And, for the curious before or after seeing “Soho”, Wright has programmed a series of nocturnal London films for the British Film Institute which will play from October to November.

Dicks-Mireaux mentioned another movie they saw while filming that became further inspiration Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The eventual Best Oscar-nominated film was actually in production while Wright was developing and writing “Soho,” and features several scenes recreating Hollywood Boulevard from the late 1960s.

Everyone wanted to, Dicks-Mireaux. And so the challenge was launched. And I think we succeeded.

For Wright, the ambitions of his fellow filmmaker were contagious. Seeing the miracles QT and his team had done with four blocks down Hollywood’s busiest street definitely gave me the inspiration that we could do a lot of our behind-the-scenes scenes. I can’t wait to show him the movie. He convinced me that it was possible!

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.