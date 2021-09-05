UCLAs Arthur Ashe Legacy Fund Sponsors Athletic Agency Internship For Students





UCLA offers a newly created summer internship for current or recent graduate students of a sports marketing agency, SPORTFIVE. The internship, launched in 2021 and sponsored by UCLA’s Arthur Ashe Legacy Fund, plans to continue Ashe’s legacy by supporting a UCLA student or graduate on internship each year. Interns will work with SPORTFIVE, a global sports and entertainment management agency focused on uniting brands, beneficiaries website. Jada Hart, who graduated with a master’s degree in 2021, is the first UCLA graduate to complete the internship this summer. Hart is also a professional tennis player and trained with the United States Tennis Association, but suffered injuries that led her to withdraw from tennis and become interested in managing the sport. . SPORTFIVE Senior Vice President of Media Alexandra Dell managed Hart’s internship this year and said work to establish the program began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Giving students or graduates the opportunity to see what our industry is all about with the idea of ​​doing an internship and maybe one day hiring them would be the best of both worlds,” Dell told Robin Migdol, associate director of communications at UCLA. Undergraduate education, according to UCLA College news. The internship will give more students the opportunity to learn more about the sports media industry and help them explore their career options, Dell added. At SPORTFIVE, Hart researched sports-related media, business and entertainment, and helped Dell review footage and give ratings on an upcoming documentary film on star professional tennis player Novak Djokovic. After working as an intern, Hart said she now plans to work in the sports industry after leaving professional tennis. “Before this internship, I knew I wanted to stay in the sport. But since working at SPORTFIVE, having been involved in TV productions and also meeting some amazing people in the business, I have started to really understand what is going on in the entertainment world and media, ”Hart told Migdol. “I also started to take an interest in this area. Dell added that Hart was a valued member of SPORTFIVE during his internship and highlighted his potential for a future career. She hopes the internship will help represent Ashe’s legacy and the pride of UCLA by giving the Bruins another chance to learn more about the sports media industry and management.

