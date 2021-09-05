The man who hopes to bring Bollywood Bhangra to the masses with a monthly club night

A Woking-based DJ has spoken of his interest in bringing Bollywood and Bhangra music to Guildford.

Mark Puri, stage name DJ Fusion, has lived in Woking for around 30 years and has had a club night at the Alley Bar in central Guildford, a venue that has previously hosted Spanish and Caribbean themed nights.

Growing up in India, the 55-year-old says Bollywood and Bhangra music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

He lived in India for the first 18 years of his life, before moving to London to study in the late 1980s.

It was here in the UK that he studied engineering and met his wife through his work as a yoga teacher. But it was a time when he discovered that the UK had not embraced many aspects of Indian culture to the extent that it does today.





He recalls: “I lived in Notting Hill Gate, I was looking for a place to go for the Diwali festival. It was my first Diwali in UK without my family. I couldn’t find any place, even in Southall. time, it was this very personal thing, people were in their own homes. I just couldn’t find it, it was the darkest Diwali of my life. “

He remembers that appetite was scarce for Indian music. He remembers that even the biggest music stores like HMV and Tower Records didn’t have much Indian music of any kind except Ravi Shankar, who was made internationally famous for his work. with the beatles.

This is a far cry from what we see even in Surrey, let alone London, today – despite the 2020 event being canceled, the Diwali festivities are generally a highlight on Woking’s cultural calendar.

But you often have to search some of the biggest cities in the UK for club nights dedicated to Indian popular music.

Mark became a DJ about six years ago. He had previously worked in security at nightclubs, but had to give up after a nasty injury suffered during one of the nights he was working.

He says, “I quit being a bouncer because I was attacked at one of the shows. I ended up having brain surgery, and that’s when I got studied to be a DJ in London for a year. I went to London Sound Academy, and after that I just continued to DJ around the world. “







“I had been thinking for about six years. I had done it in Amsterdam, Ireland, London. Last year I thought to myself – I’m still working around the world, how about doing something locally. Guildford is becoming as multicultural as London My intention was for everyone to love a curry, why not have Bollywood or Bhangra music with it?

He spoke to a selection of clubs in the Woking and Guildford areas trying to organize these latest events, and due to the pandemic this was understandably a challenge. But he hopes to extend it further.

Throughout the lockdown, the father-of-two worked on planning this nightclub, as well as setting up an online radio station and working at Morrisons, his first time in retail. but due to the pressures of the pandemic.

“My hopes are very positive. [Alley Bar has] was absolutely wonderful. We have started a new trend now. I think it’s really important that the small and the bigger venues support bigger additions to the music world locally. “

The next event will take place on September 24. You can find more details about upcoming events at the DJ Fusion website