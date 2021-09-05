Entertainment
The man who hopes to bring Bollywood Bhangra to the masses with a monthly club night
A Woking-based DJ has spoken of his interest in bringing Bollywood and Bhangra music to Guildford.
Mark Puri, stage name DJ Fusion, has lived in Woking for around 30 years and has had a club night at the Alley Bar in central Guildford, a venue that has previously hosted Spanish and Caribbean themed nights.
Growing up in India, the 55-year-old says Bollywood and Bhangra music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
READ MORE: Inside Surrey Mansion where BBC hit comedy is filmed
He lived in India for the first 18 years of his life, before moving to London to study in the late 1980s.
It was here in the UK that he studied engineering and met his wife through his work as a yoga teacher. But it was a time when he discovered that the UK had not embraced many aspects of Indian culture to the extent that it does today.
By subscribing to the SurreyLive newsletter, you will receive our daily news email.
Nothing could be simpler and it only takes a few seconds – just tap here, enter your email address and follow the instructions.
You can also enter your address at the top of this page in the box below the image on most desktop and mobile platforms.
Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out.
He recalls: “I lived in Notting Hill Gate, I was looking for a place to go for the Diwali festival. It was my first Diwali in UK without my family. I couldn’t find any place, even in Southall. time, it was this very personal thing, people were in their own homes. I just couldn’t find it, it was the darkest Diwali of my life. “
He remembers that appetite was scarce for Indian music. He remembers that even the biggest music stores like HMV and Tower Records didn’t have much Indian music of any kind except Ravi Shankar, who was made internationally famous for his work. with the beatles.
This is a far cry from what we see even in Surrey, let alone London, today – despite the 2020 event being canceled, the Diwali festivities are generally a highlight on Woking’s cultural calendar.
But you often have to search some of the biggest cities in the UK for club nights dedicated to Indian popular music.
Mark became a DJ about six years ago. He had previously worked in security at nightclubs, but had to give up after a nasty injury suffered during one of the nights he was working.
He says, “I quit being a bouncer because I was attacked at one of the shows. I ended up having brain surgery, and that’s when I got studied to be a DJ in London for a year. I went to London Sound Academy, and after that I just continued to DJ around the world. “
“I had been thinking for about six years. I had done it in Amsterdam, Ireland, London. Last year I thought to myself – I’m still working around the world, how about doing something locally. Guildford is becoming as multicultural as London My intention was for everyone to love a curry, why not have Bollywood or Bhangra music with it?
He spoke to a selection of clubs in the Woking and Guildford areas trying to organize these latest events, and due to the pandemic this was understandably a challenge. But he hopes to extend it further.
Throughout the lockdown, the father-of-two worked on planning this nightclub, as well as setting up an online radio station and working at Morrisons, his first time in retail. but due to the pressures of the pandemic.
“My hopes are very positive. [Alley Bar has] was absolutely wonderful. We have started a new trend now. I think it’s really important that the small and the bigger venues support bigger additions to the music world locally. “
The next event will take place on September 24. You can find more details about upcoming events at the DJ Fusion website
Download the SurreyLive app for a better reading experience and to get news from the areas that interest you most. Download it via the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.
Sources
2/ https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife-news/man-hoping-bring-bollywood-bhangra-21458066
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]