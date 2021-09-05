10 actors who played multiple roles in the same movie

Movie stars must use their talents to credibly portray the characters entrusted to them. Actors will likely play a wide array of colorful characters throughout their days on the big screen, but for some stars that challenge isn’t enough and they tackle multiple roles in one movie.

Actors occupying multiple spots on the credit list can often make audiences feel like they’re in for the joke, or it can work as a sort of show reel for the actor’s exceptional range and versatility when it’s about bringing the characters to life. Hollywood stars like Peter Sellers have made a name for themselves with this trick, and there are plenty of other interesting examples of the technique successfully performed.





ten Multiple roles are essentially Eddie Murphy’s thing, showcasing this exceptional talent to come to America’s best.

He may be the master of Hollywood disguise, as Eddie Murphy has infiltrated his own films as multiple characters since he arrived on the A list in the 1980s. Heavy makeup and prosthetics originally ensured that Murphy was well hidden, although as he became more famous for the ride, it became easier for audiences to spot Eddie Murphy as the background character, although it didn’t is no less pleasant.

In the 80s classic Coming to America, Eddie Murphy has played four distinct roles, including an old Jewish man and a singer who serves as a showcase for Murphy’s delightfully underrated singing skills. To date, Eddie Murphy has played several characters in seven different films.

9 Dick Van Dyke played young and old in Mary Poppins

Mary poppins remains Walt Disney’s masterpiece, and despite Dick Van Dyke’s widely mocked Cockney accent, his character of Bert is one of Disney’s most iconic and beloved. The actor himself is also not short of adoration, and at 95, is one of the last true greats left in old Hollywood.

As brilliant as Bert was, he wasn’t the only Van Dyke character in the Walt classic, Dick Van Dyke also played the bank manager. Dawes under heavy makeup. Incredibly, Van Dyke would play the character’s son, Mr. Dawes Jr., 54 years later in the sequel. Mary Poppins Returns only this time the gray hair and wrinkles were hers.

8 It was Double Van Damme in Double Impact

Whether playing his own fictional twin brother or standing in front of him as a clone, Jean Claude Van Damme has made him something of a gadget by taking on two roles in films. Perhaps the most famous example is when JCVD ​​played twins Alex and Chad Wagner in the 1991s. Double impact.

Van Damme certainly had his work cut out for him as he also produced and co-wrote the film. The end result is a Van Damme film at its best: low in plot, but rich in thrilling action and impressive fight scenes.

7 Paul Dano was incredibly bright as the Sunday twins will have blood in it

Paul Dano played the twins Paul and Eli Sunday in Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece There will be blood, although the double roles for Dano weren’t originally in the plans and Paul and Eli weren’t written as twins in the film’s original script.

Dano started with the small role of Paul Sunday, but after filming Eli actor Kel O’Neill was fired and the role offered to Dano who seized the opportunity and ran away. with. Paul Dano received a well-deserved BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film.

6 Tom Hardy embraced Krays madness in Legend

One of today’s leading real men, Tom Hardy has made a name for himself as a versatile actor and bankable star capable of putting moviegoers in theater seats with just his name. In 2015, Hardy fans got a little more of their favorite actor when the British star played identical twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray in Legend.

Legend is the true story of the famous Kray twins, and although the film received mixed reviews, Hardy’s two performances have been referred to by many as one of his main redeeming features.

5 Benedict Cumberbatch was both hero and villain in Doctor Strange

Given the ever-expanding nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s no surprise that actors have played multiple roles in it. What’s unusual, however, is that an actor did this in just one movie. For Doctor strange, Benedict Cumberbatch played the title role, but he also played the film’s main villain, Dormammu.

Cumberbatch provided the motion capture for the character, and Dormammu’s voice is a cross between that of Cumberbatch and another unidentified British actor.

4 Jonathan HydeMade for Father and Enemy in Jumanji

Jonathan Hyde’s dual roles in classic ’90s adventure film Jumanji matter much more than the actor simply occupying two spaces in the credits. Hyde played the distant and cold father of Alan Parrish, the young boy who found himself trapped in the titular magical board game, but who then emerged as the film’s villain, Van Pelt.

Van Pelt is a big game hunter, and his prey is none other than young (and possibly old) Alan Parrish. It was never officially stated why Hyde portrayed the two characters, although an educated guess is that the wizarding world of Jumanji created Van Pelt in the image Alan feared most: his own father.

3 Jack Nicholson played a really weird couple in the Mars Attacks!

An acting chameleon with the ability to transform into any character he brings to life on screen, Jack Nicholson’s face is so iconic, however, that it seems almost impossible to duplicate in a single movie without let this not be a major distraction for the public.

In the hilarious and underrated Attacks on Mars!, the distraction is welcome, as Nicholson’s dual (and humorously contrasted) roles are that of President of the United States and shady alcoholic fake cowboy Art Land. Audiences are used to watching Nicholson steal the show and the two screen legends performances in Attacks on Mars! are no different.

2 Three was the magic number for Dusk Till Dawn’s Cheech Marin

Few director and actor collaborations are as common as Robert Rodriguez and Cheech Marin, as the couple have worked together on eight stunning films. One of Cheech’s standout appearances is his role in the vampire classicFrom dusk till dawn or more exactly, his three roles in the film.

There are few attempts to single out each character, as it’s still very clear that you’re looking at Cheech Marin, albeit with a different hair and beard style. Fans believe Rodriguez did this as a nod to the rambling B-movies his film paid homage to, in which, due to such low budgets, actors often played multiple characters.

1 Mike Myers was certainly a mysterious man with his multiple Austin Powers roles

Like his comrade Saturday Night Live alum Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers has a reputation for playing several characters in his films. In Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Myers played both the hero of the movie Austin Powers and the archenemy of the titular spy in Dr. Evil.

Seemingly dissatisfied with the only two characters, Myers also added a particularly overweight Scotsman to his roster for the sequel, then another Goldmember character for the third film, bringing his tally.Austin Powersfranchise roles to a very respectable total of four across the three films.

