Entertainment
A special day for children
A record 400 children and adults, along with their families and caregivers, gathered at the Maury County Park Fairgrounds for this year’s My Day, a free day dedicated to children and adults with special needs.
My Day is a time when the park opens its doors before the regular evenings, giving children with special needs time to ride the rides, enjoy a free lunch, and have fun without the stress of a great deal. crowd.
The event was the busiest in its history for more than a decade.
Aquisha Sparkman of Mt. Pleasant, who brought her three-year-old son, DJ. Sparkman for the first time, said she certainly plans to attend again. She said it provided a great opportunity to see her son grow up in a healthy and supportive environment.
“This is my son’s first year, so coming here with school is much better than me taking him at night and having to wait,” Sparkman said. “I think it’s great …”
“There are almost 700 people here with registered children and their guardians,” said Shannon Neff, recreation therapist with King’s Daughters. “It’s a beautiful day, and we’re so happy to all be here and come back together, and make it happen. It’s even better than before.”
Mainly run by the King’s Daughters’ School, My Day included participants from more than a dozen local schools and specialist organizations, as well as several local sponsors. Sponsors included Family Advantage Federal Credit Union, Kissel Entertainment, Knights of Columbus Council 7447, Sam’s Club, Elk’s Lodge # 0686 and Bradly & Laura Jacobs.
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2021/09/05/my-day-maury-county-fair-special-day-kids/5663563001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
