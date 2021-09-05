A special day for children





A record 400 children and adults, along with their families and caregivers, gathered at the Maury County Park Fairgrounds for this year’s My Day, a free day dedicated to children and adults with special needs. My Day is a time when the park opens its doors before the regular evenings, giving children with special needs time to ride the rides, enjoy a free lunch, and have fun without the stress of a great deal. crowd. The event was the busiest in its history for more than a decade. Aquisha Sparkman of Mt. Pleasant, who brought her three-year-old son, DJ. Sparkman for the first time, said she certainly plans to attend again. She said it provided a great opportunity to see her son grow up in a healthy and supportive environment. “This is my son’s first year, so coming here with school is much better than me taking him at night and having to wait,” Sparkman said. “I think it’s great …” “There are almost 700 people here with registered children and their guardians,” said Shannon Neff, recreation therapist with King’s Daughters. “It’s a beautiful day, and we’re so happy to all be here and come back together, and make it happen. It’s even better than before.” Mainly run by the King’s Daughters’ School, My Day included participants from more than a dozen local schools and specialist organizations, as well as several local sponsors. Sponsors included Family Advantage Federal Credit Union, Kissel Entertainment, Knights of Columbus Council 7447, Sam’s Club, Elk’s Lodge # 0686 and Bradly & Laura Jacobs. Returning after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, My Day has included more events and activities than in previous years. “Every year we come here, we always say ‘We don’t know how we can make it better,’” said Ray Turner, organizer of My Day. “But every year we always make it better. It’s really, really good, and the kids are so overwhelmed with joy. It’s amazing how much we have this year.” For some participants, it is the highlight of their year, a time when they can experience the pleasure of being surrounded by other people. It is also a time when caregivers can sit and smile while the children laugh and enjoy the support of the community. “It’s so wonderful, the kids appreciate it, and I think they need more things like that because they see a lot more people who are in their situation, and they know they are not. not alone, ”Janice Garrett, a Progressive Directs caregiver mentioned. “It’s great to see them smile, and especially when they give you a hug. When they look around and their eyes light up, you know they’re interested and enjoying it.” Mt. Pleasant elementary teacher Sarah Southworth said the appeal of My Day allows children to interact with each other without the pressure of a large crowd. In addition to the rides and a free lunch provided by the Knights of Columbus, My Day included lots of new events and attractions, such as monster trucks and the chance to get up close and personal with some exotic animals. “They can ride the rides without standing in line, which is very important at this age, and I have 3, 4 and 5 year olds,” Southworth said. “And with the animals here today, it’s good therapy for them. My kids are still having a good time.” Local biologist Bob Tarter, founder of Animalology, was a featured exhibit at this year’s fair, and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to participate in My Day, which included a walk with several animals, including a majestic big owl. duke, a hedgehog, a Pueblan milk snake and others. “My seven-year-old daughter, Katherine, is helping with the exhibit and we’re allowed to provide a more hands-on one-on-one experience for everyone,” Tarter said. “It’s a really good range of quiet, but very cool and interesting exhibits that we brought here today.” For the organizers, this year’s My Day was a welcome return that turned out to be more important than they could have imagined, with the hope that next year will attract even more as the program continues. continues to grow. “It’s just amazing how much it grew, because it’s always been about giving to the kids that day,” Turner said. “And you couldn’t ask for better times and better people.”

