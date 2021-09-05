10 actors fans want to see in MCU TV shows

With shows like Hawk Eye and Ms. Marvel just around the corner and many other Disney + shows in development, it’s clear that streaming will now be a major focus for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel shows on Disney + have huge production values ​​and budgets closer to big screen movies than any of the Marvel TV shows that came before, so some of Hollywood’s biggest names can be had.

Fan speculation has escalated with the fan cast and the excitement is high when you consider who could potentially show up. Whether it’s an actor from a former Marvel property or a new actor from the MCU, there are some stars that fans really want to see on Marvel streaming shows.





ten Fans want Lana Condor to have another jubilee photo

Even Peters playing a version of Quicksilver in Wandavision shows there is a precedent for actors in Fox’s Marvel franchise reprising their roles. While Peters didn’t exactly play his Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men franchise, much to fans’ disappointment, that doesn’t mean the other actors still can’t play their same characters. Lana Condor as Jubilee was a brilliant casting decision for Fox.

Unfortunately, the casting was spoiled, and Condor’s Jubilee was hardly used. Lana Condor’s fame has only grown since her brief stint as Jubilee with shows like Netflix To all the boys. Condor and Jubilee deserve better, and it’s a cast Marvel would do well not to forget.

9 Fans want Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson to be resurrected again

Clarke Gregg has played Phil Coulson since the very beginning of the MCU, and then again for years after his Avengers dead the Agents of SHIELDaired on ABC. While these shows have almost certainly been made non-canon at this point, Gregg and Coulson are already well established in the MCU and could easily return in a future Disney + series.

Technically, Gregg has already returned to voice his character in Marvel Episode 3 What if…?, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that he could easily reappear in live-action, especially with the multiverse now coming into play.

8 Anna Kendrick Is Still A Fan Favorite For Squirrel Girl

Anna Kendrick has long been a fan favorite to play Squirrel Girl in the MCU, and although the fan casting rarely becomes a reality, anything is possible. Squirrel Girl is a character who probably wouldn’t debut in a solo movie, but Marvel’s new focus on streaming means she wouldn’t need to have her origin in the movie.

Additionally, the movie-sized budgets the Disney + series receive indicates that it’s possible to cast a star like Kendrick, even for a property like Squirrel Girl. Ironically, Freeform had New warriors advanced pilot, Squirrel Girl would probably have been put on the back burner. With the cancellation of this series, however, Kendrick as the Squirrel Girl remains a possibility, no matter how small.

7 Fans Really Want John Krasinski In The MCU

John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman might be the most talked about fan cast in MCU history. Still, if that did become a reality, they would make their big screen debut in the next Fantastic Four reboot. For Krasinski, there’s another possible character he could play in Marvel’s larger multiverse.

Before Chris Evans was cast for the role of Captain America, John Krasinski was the frontrunner and he narrowly missed the role of Evans. A number of upcoming Disney + projects that explore the multiverse could feature Krasinski as a different version of Captain America.

6 Fans want Anya Taylor-Joy to play Magik in the MCU

New mutants was the last holdover in Fox’s X-Men franchise, and when the long-delayed film finally came out, it came and went with little fanfare. However, one extremely well-received aspect of the film was Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik. So far, there is no confirmation that Marvel will keep any X-Men characters from fox outside of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool. If they do, however, they should seriously consider keeping Taylor-Joy as Magik.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most popular young stars around, and her take on Magik seems to have been ripped off the page. Any upcoming show featuring mutants or magic could feature Illyana. Likewise, the character would be exciting enough for Taylor-Joy to direct her own show.

5 Fans want Liam Hemsworth to audition again

Liam Hemsworth also lost the role of Thor to his brother. Marvel undoubtedly made the right choice in hindsight, but that doesn’t mean Liam Hemsworth still couldn’t join the MCU as another character. Like Krasinski, Hemsworth could play an alternate version of Thor from elsewhere in the Marvel Multiverse.

Alternatively, he could play another character closely associated with the God of Thunder, possibly Marvel’s Hercules. With all of the Marvel show announcements on Disney +, none have centered around characters from the Thor films. If Marvel does finally debut on a Thor-related show, that would be a great opportunity for Liam Hemsworth to receive a role.

4 Fans want more of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones

Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock and make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Path Home. If Cox returns, it could open the door for more Netflix characters to make the jump to the MCU. Besides Daredevil, the Netflix fan character that Netflix fans really want to keep is Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones.

Jessica herself is supposed to appear in the next She-Hulk Disney + series, although it is far from being confirmed. Up to Spider-Man: No Path Home releases, fans aren’t sure how Netflix’s characters will be reintroduced, or if they’ll even return.

3 Fans want to see Jeffery Wright as a live observer

Jeffery Wright already has an important role on Disney +, as the narrator of Marvel’s What if…? animated series. However, it would be a waste for an actor of Wright’s caliber to remain in a voiceover-only role, and fans are already hoping that Wright will appear as The Watcher in one of Marvel’s live-action series.

With The Watcher gradually playing a more active role in What if…?, it would make sense for him to eventually get involved in live multiversal events. With Loki’s season finale resulting in so many branching timelines, Season 2 would be a good place for The Watcher to potentially appear.

2 Fans want Chloe Bennet to return as Quake

Coulson might be the most likely character of Agents of SHIELD come back, but the character fans most want to see return is Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson. Marvel has several options on how they could go about bringing Bennet back into the MCU. They could establish that whatever happened in Agents of SHIELD happened in an alternate timeline and then simply made Bennet appear as the same character on a separate show or even his own spin-off of Quake in the appropriate MCU.

Alternatively, following Daisy’s sacred timeline version would allow Marvel to give her a new origin without any previous baggage. Either way, if Marvel has any plans for Quake in the future, fans are hopeful that Bennet is the only one considered for the role.

1 Fans want Robert Downey Jr. in Ironheart

Whether on TV or the big screen, the one actor fans want to see is Robert Downey Jr. making his comeback as Tony Stark. While a fourth Iron Man or Avengers comeback is unlikely, a Disney + appearance for Robert Downey Jr. is surprisingly plausible. Fans have speculated that Downey might appear as an AI version of himself in the upcoming Stone heart series with Dominique Thorne.

Appearing as an AI would allow Tony Stark and Downey to still be in the MCU going forward and have a mentoring relationship with Riri Willaims without undoing his sacrifice. AI Tony is how fans want to see Downey’s comeback; Disney and Marvel just need to make it happen.

