Malana Cream, Murder, Mystery Plot High In Bollywood

Manali:The crime novel ‘High on Kasol’, senior journalist Aditya Kants, which unveils the controversial subject of the mysterious disappearance of foreigners and the changing patterns of drug trafficking and consumption in the scenic Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, created a buzz in Bollywood.

Several celebrities, including lead actress Kangana Ranaut, have expressed their curiosity and praised the content of Kant’s debut novel, which ranks among the best novelties among Amazon Indian writers.

In her post to the author, which went viral on social media, “Dhaakad” daughter Kangana Ranaut mentioned that the idea of ​​the mystery in the context of Kasol was not only unique but also exciting.

The thriller, which is written against the backdrop of Kasol – a small town on the Parvati River that gained notoriety with “the easy availability of drugs and rave parties” and is dubbed a Mini Israel – has already been among the top releases. hot in the Indian writing category on Amazon, shortly after it went on sale last month.

Admiring the author and his work, the lead actress of the critically acclaimed film “Lunchbox” and the star of Akshay Kumar “Airlift”, Nimrat Kaur also recognized that “High on Kasol” has great potential.

The incredible thriller has also aroused the curiosity of the main players of the TV and OTT platforms.

Famous TV and Bollywood actor Namit Das from ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’ said: “I found the book very interesting because it deals with the conflicts that locals face with foreigners and, most importantly, the drug problem. that young people face in this region (Kullu Valley). “

“High on Kasol” is a mysterious murder in which the story unfolds with the mysterious disappearance of an Israeli woman, who finds herself trapped in the network of the drug syndicate in the valley.

The crime thriller also delves into various reasons that could have led to the disappearance of strangers from the valley. More than 20 foreigners have disappeared from the valley in recent years.

Actor Sumit Vyas, who was hooked on the novel’s racy plot, said, “The novel looks very exciting and unique and makes a fantastic read.”

Vyas, who has carved out a prominent place for himself through supporting roles in “Veere Di Wedding” and “English Vinglish” predicted that the book would perform well as it would attract a huge readership.

Regarding the novel’s catchy title, ‘High on Kasol,’ Chandigarh-based journalist Aditya Kant tells IANS, “It’s a play about traditional psychedelic plant farming in remote areas of small aberration hamlets. in his business.

“It takes you to the Magic Valley and the cannabis fields which are famous for the world class Magic Cream or Malana Cream.”

Popular TV actress Aalisha Panwar, who rose to fame with the crime thriller ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, on COLOR TV and found herself addicted to the novel, said, “It’s an amazing story as far as I know. read. The mystery of the murder against the backdrop of the hills and the drug issue make for an interesting read. “

The unique plot and its background also caught the attention of some Bollywood producers.

Karuna Badwal, Producer, Red Chillies and Commercial Director of Shah Rukh Khan, who was among the first to walk through the thriller, while praising the debutant author in his tweet, said the book was a must read for lovers of a crime thriller.

The co-producer of super hits like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’ felt that the racy plot of ‘High on Kasol’ with a vivid description of the cannabis fields in the mysterious magical valley had all the makings for an adaptation in a movie or web series.

“High on Kasol” was also greeted by dignitaries when it was unveiled over a month ago.

The governors of Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, who published the novel in their respective states last month, praised the author for the book which they say has a strong social message.

Former police chief general ID Bhandari, who carried out extensive operations in and around the Magic Valley in 2012, told IANS that the main reason for the disappearance of foreigners has always been their tendency to venture on unexplored and dangerous hikes, which are surrounded with difficult terrain and wildlife.

“It becomes more dangerous for those who venture under the influence of drugs,” he said.

According to Bhandari, the illegal trade in which synthetic drugs are now supplied and consumed by young people has become a source of concern.

“These new drugs are easy to transport and hide. The bond between foreigners and locals is shielded from some influential people, a cause for concern. In fact, a holistic approach and a well thought out sustainable campaign are needed to stem the threat in the valley, ”said Bhandari.

Police say more than 60% of the poppy and cannabis produced in Himachal Pradesh is smuggled to countries like Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and other European countries. The rest are heading to Nepal or Indian states like Goa, Punjab and Delhi.

They say cannabis and poppy (opium) plants are cultivated illegally on large tracts of land in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Chamba. Records show that 50,000 acres in the Kullu Valley alone are cultivated with cannabis.

The Kullu and Parvati valleys are heavily populated with foreign tourists, mostly Israelis, not all of them fascinated by the serenity of the mountains. Some never return, disappear or marry local women or are later revealed to be involved in drug trafficking in collusion with local and international drug traffickers.

Some foreigners have died of drug overdoses, while others have lost their lives on trekking and their deaths often go unreported, a senior police official admitted.

Nestled in the peaks of the Himalayas, the mysterious village of Malana – accessible by a four-hour walk from the motorable village of Jari which lies at the bottom of the Parvati valley – has long been known to cultivate the famous cream hashish Malana, a resinous extract of cannabis.

