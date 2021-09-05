When should you buy Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON: BOWL)?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON: BOL), is not the largest company in the market, but it has seen a significant move in stock prices over the past few months on the LSE, hitting highs of UK 2.58 and falling to a low of 2.25 UK. Certain movements in stock prices can give investors a better opportunity to get into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. One question that needs to be answered is whether the Hollywood Bowl Group’s current price of 2.35 UK reflects the true value of small cap? Or is it currently undervalued, giving us the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at the outlook and value of the Hollywood Bowl Group based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is the opportunity at Hollywood Bowl Group?

The stock seems fairly valued for the moment according to my valuation model. It is trading around 5.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hollywood Bowl Group today, you will be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you think the true value of the business is 2.49, then there isn’t much to be gained from poor pricing. Although there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because the Hollywood Bowl Groups beta (a measure of stock price volatility) is high, which means its price movements will be inflated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Hollywood Bowl Group?

profit and revenue growth

Investors looking to grow their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a large company with a solid outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s take a look at the company’s future expectations as well. With revenues expected to more than double over the next several years, the future looks extremely bright for the Hollywood Bowl Group. If spending can also be sustained, it looks like higher cash flow is expected for the stock, which should fuel a higher valuation of stocks.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It appears that the market has already taken in the positive outlook for BOWL, with stocks trading around their fair value. However, there are also other important factors that we did not consider today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you be confident enough to invest in the business if the price drops below fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOWL, this might not be the best time to buy, given that it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means that it is worth taking a closer look at other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while the quality of profits is important, it is just as important to consider the risks that the Hollywood Bowl Group is currently facing. Concrete example: we have spotted 1 warning sign for the Hollywood Bowl group you must be aware.

