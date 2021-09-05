9 Bollywood Approved Pre-draped Sarees Perfect For Weddings





The sari can be a staple in every Indian woman’s closet, but draping it isn’t necessarily everyone’s cup of tea. Step into the pre-draped saree, which promises to take care of all your draping issues. A sleek contemporary take on the traditional classic, this silhouette also marks style and comfort. Sangeet, cocktail or destination wedding, this versatile saree will take you through it all. And just in case you’re not convinced, here’s how our favorite celebrities rocked the figure. Designers like Ridhi Mehra and Arpita Mehta have led the pack with modern, pre-sewn versions of the nine yards. If you’re looking for something light for an intimate day, take inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha, who was seen doing white-on-pink prints with ruffles in an ultra-feminine Arpita Mehta floral saree. For actors Diana Penty and Athiya Shetty, these were solid-color editions that were styled in trendy blouses. While Penty opted for a bright fuchsia ruffled saree with a deep, jeweled blouse and embroidered belt, Shetty opted for a navy chiffon drape with a beaded blouse. And while celebration and color go hand in hand, there is something to be said for the understated elegance of white. Actors Chitrangada Singh and Pooja Hegde, who made their own versions of the hue, gave us some festive goals. For a light daytime function, take inspiration from Singhs’ ruffled chiffon number, which was topped with a crisp white lace blouse and a pair of emerald pendants. For a heavier look, bookmark Pooja Hegdes white Tarun Tahiliani pre-draped and embellished pre-draped sari-dhoti hybrid set. And of course, if you want to channel red carpet glamor for a wedding, look no further than Amit Aggarwal’s signature pre-draped metallic sarisa among Bollywood’s best dressed. In the recent past we have seen several versions of this design, a striking navy blue version for Tamannaah Bhatia, a warm red drape for Malaika Arora and an elegant ivory ensemble for Mira Rajput Kapoor. While Arora and Kapoor dressed up the look with trendy jewelry again, Bhatia kept it pretty minimal with dainty earrings so take your pick according to the occasion. Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani took the glamor quotient a few notches up with their super shiny glitter numbers. While Kapoors Manish Malhotra’s lilac number was certainly noteworthy, Advani also ticked all the boxes for a Bollywood-worthy blingy saria gold hue, chunky sequins, and a bikini-style blouse. Scroll on for a full description of the pre-sewn celebrity-inspired sarees, perfect the festivities this year. Read also : 14 stunning red wedding sarees to inspire your bridal trousseau 15 Bollywood Approved Lehengas That Are Perfect For The Next Wedding You Are Attending 10 times Indian celebrities made us fall in love with hand-woven sarees

