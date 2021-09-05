Han Seung-yeon talks about going from girl group to actor

Former Kara girl group member Han Seung-yeon is making her big screen debut in Show Me the Ghost, which hits local theaters on September 9. The comedy-thriller tells the story of college graduates who live together in the same building that they discover is haunted. .

Han stars as a young woman named Ye-ji who graduated from a university outside of Seoul and is struggling to land her first job.

I love the way Ye-ji is growing up thanks to the company she finds with her friends, Han said in a recent interview online with Ilgan Sports, a Korea JoongAng Daily affiliate.

I took on the role thinking that I could be really healed by playing this character. And really, I relieved a lot of the stress that I had and I continued to live lively [the character had given me].

Han, who is more focused on her acting career, also explained what it was like to try her hand at another genre in the entertainment industry, away from the music scene where she started her career. Below are edited excerpts from the interview.

Q. How does it feel to position yourself as an actor rather than a singer?

A. It’s been about 15 years since I made my debut as a singer. Now I have spent as much time as a singer as I have as an actor. When I started [acting], I was worried that it would take me longer to get my name out as an actor than it took for me to do it as a singer on a team. But now I have played a lead role in a movie, and I have also received compliments for my acting work.

Are you worried about fans’ expectations of you because of your time as a K-pop star?

Because of the character that I’ve shown to audiences since I was young, there are some who expect me to only show that bright side. But, I think taking action isn’t something you only do when you’re young. If the criterion for deciding whether one has succeeded in playing is a price or an audience rating, now I am more relaxed and I think such remarks may come a little later. Back then, I thought I would be loved more if I succeeded at times when I’m a little prettier, but now I have more room to feel relaxed. If I can keep playing when I’m 30, maybe even 50, I think recognition will one day follow my efforts.

Do you miss being a singer?

It’s been about three years since I started to focus on acting full time. I feel the itch [to sing]. A lot of people may not have known this, but until the pandemic hit, I continued to work as a solo singer in Japan. I had released albums and done a lot of events, so it wasn’t that long since I stopped making music. I was going to do more right away, but due to the [pandemic] situation occurs, there has been a delay.

Can we expect Kara members to reunite?

In fact, we talked about it. Of course, nothing is defined yet, but there have been a few offers [related to a reunion], so we check things out. We are all very careful before we make it work again. We’ve all been talking about working together as Kara again since the moment we left our DSP agency. Despite all the things we need to sort out, we can’t wait to talk more about it as it’s been about 15 years since we debuted.

Do you all speak a lot?

Before the level four social distancing measures came into effect, we met often. Some members even came for the screening of the film without telling me. They are all very beautiful. We talk a lot often and the chat never stops in our online group chat. We just have to wait a little longer until the day we can all meet again.

What was it like being a member of a K-pop girl group?

When I was a singer I think I was so focused. I pushed myself to my limit, didn’t eat, didn’t sleep, but had to keep training. If I got sick, I would just go to a hospital for the vaccine. My physical condition has never been my priority nor my mental health. I just lived to perform.

Are things different now that you take action?

Since I started playing I think I have become a completely different person. There is not much I can do to make my body tire physically, but I am taking more time to check my sanity. I now know how to take care of myself. When I was so focused on being a singer, I put my real me behind the curtain. So the first time I started acting, showing my true emotions was something I was very hesitant to do.

Made does it seem strange to you?

I wondered if I could really take action. It was very embarrassing. I have never been angry with anyone or shouted. I just had to be nice to everyone. This past made it very difficult for me to express myself. I studied and trained step by step, and I think I became more human. This part was the most fun. I no longer need to hide what I’m feeling.

Now when you look back, how did you live your life as a singer?

We had a sense of accomplishment as we made our dream come true. Plus, the system of having a team really helped me endure. There were some tough times we had to go through, but even the days I didn’t feel like talking, we had events we had to attend. The reason I was able to stay healthy was that I had other limbs that would cheer me up when I was depressed, and I supported them when they were depressed.

