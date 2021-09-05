Comments from actor McCree on the character’s impending name change

The team behind Monitoring at Blizzard Entertainment announced just over a week ago that it will soon be looking to change the in-game name of McCree, who is one of the original characters associated with the multiplayer shooter. McCree was named after a former developer who worked at the studio but left in early August due to inappropriate behavior that had occurred during his tenure at the company. Now the voice actor who long played McCree in Monitoring expressed his opinion on the situation and accepted the decision to rename the character.

Talk to Future, voice actor Matthew Mercer was asked about his thoughts on the case involving McCree. Mercer, who has voiced the character for the past six years, said he believes this is the best course of action for the future of Monitoring. “I know it’s a little consolation, but it’s one that needed to be done to make a lot of people feel comfortable moving forward with the story of Monitoring and the characters, ”Mercer said of his own take on the movement.“ People have different opinions about it and some may say it’s just a name and it’s ridiculous to change it. , but it’s a name that also represents a connection to a lot of pain and abuse from people. And if we have the opportunity to make things better and let that be in the past and let the character live as something separate as it should be, then I can’t help but be behind that. . “

Mercer also explained that before Blizzard announced that it would change McCree’s name in the future, he was consulted and asked about his own thoughts. “They called me and asked if I was aware of the situation and I said, ‘I really am. “And they said,” As part of this process, we want to separate this character from the terrible circumstance and give the opportunity to make things right and this is just one small path among many that needs to be. made. We just wanted to call and let you know and make sure you were ok with that. I was like, “Yeah, thanks for letting me know,” Mercer said of the conversation he had with the team behind the game.

Going forward, Mercer also said he is not currently sure how McCree’s name will be changed, but he said he hopes this could be one step among many to help improve the culture. current Blizzard. “If that was the only thing they were doing, it would be far from enough. But that’s just one facet of all the things they apparently do internally to try to right a lot of wrongs,” did he declare. “I feel so much for all of the people who have been abused and who have fallen victim to individuals in the company who have abused their power and their positions. My heart is breaking since it all fell apart.”

At this point, those who are working on Monitoring haven’t said when McCree’s new name will be announced, but it looks like we should find out more later in the year. Whenever new details about this character’s future are revealed, we’ll keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.