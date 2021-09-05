Studio Bob events are happening this week

PORT ANGELES – Studio Bob is back in business after a hiatus that ended last month and has three events scheduled this week.

In all cases, Studio Bob at 118 ½ E Front St., Port Angeles, will follow state and county health guidelines for establishments with food and / or alcohol permits, said Bob Stokes. , owner of the studio. All customers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks when not sitting in a chair or at a table eating and drinking.

Improvisation evening

Tuesday, LOLOlympics will present an Improv Party at 6.30 p.m.

The suggested donation is $ 10.

LOLOlympics is an improvisation troupe that meets online every week and can’t wait to perform together in person.

Lara Starcevich of Peninsula College organized an online improv group in January.

Each week, members met on Zoom to practice games inspired by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and The Los Angeles Groundlings.

For the in-person party at Studio Bob, members of the public are encouraged to participate if they wish; there will be no pressure to play games.

“There will be plenty of entertainment for those who just want to laugh and the last hour of the Improv party will be dedicated to a dance party,” according to a press release.

Wine, beer, soft drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase.

Fiber arts exhibition

Studio Bob will host the fifth annual fiber arts exhibition this month, with an opening night scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday during the Port Angeles Art Walk.

The exhibit will feature many forms of fiber art, including spinning, felting, weaving, quilting, crochet, carpet punching, sewing, costume and fiber carving.

This annual jury-less event, sponsored by Cabled Fiber & Yarn, will be presented throughout September.

Submissions include items completed during and before the pandemic by local fiber artists. A collection of vintage kimono available for sale will also be on display.

“We’re thrilled to have this exhibit again after missing last year,” said MarySue French, co-owner of Cabled Fiber & Yarn.

“Each year, we include new artists showcasing the vast talents of our community and allow the public to learn more about the different techniques of fiber art. It’s a great opportunity for artists to show off their talents.

Artist demonstrations are scheduled between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 19 or by appointment. To make an appointment, call Cabled Fiber & Yarn at 360-504-2233.

Entries are still available for artists to be included in the exhibition, which is an extension of the North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival, which is held annually in Sequim starting in October.

“We define the art of fiber very loosely,” French said. “In previous years we had a wide range of artwork including spinning, felting, weaving, quilting, painted silk, knitting, crochet, costumes, fiber paints, fiber carvings, needle punched, braided and woven rugs and hats and even driftwood art. and jewelry.

Application forms are available from Cabled Fiber & Yarn, 125 W. First St., and online at www.fibre cabled.com. Artwork can be brought to Studio Bob’s Cabled Fiber from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Artists can submit up to four pieces for a hanging fee of $ 4 per piece or four for $ 10.

Drink and draw

Before the second artistic walk on Saturday, there will be a drink and a draw at Studio Bob at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Drink and Draw is free with art supplies provided, unless people bring their own.

Cosplay costume expert Tia Stephens’ 20-minute debut pose will be at 7 p.m. She will do three poses with a 10 minute break in between.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information on events at Studio Bob, see https://studiobobdowntownpa.wixsite.com/studio bob.



