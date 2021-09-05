Entertainment
Studio Bob events are happening this week
PORT ANGELES – Studio Bob is back in business after a hiatus that ended last month and has three events scheduled this week.
In all cases, Studio Bob at 118 ½ E Front St., Port Angeles, will follow state and county health guidelines for establishments with food and / or alcohol permits, said Bob Stokes. , owner of the studio. All customers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks when not sitting in a chair or at a table eating and drinking.
Improvisation evening
Tuesday, LOLOlympics will present an Improv Party at 6.30 p.m.
The suggested donation is $ 10.
LOLOlympics is an improvisation troupe that meets online every week and can’t wait to perform together in person.
Lara Starcevich of Peninsula College organized an online improv group in January.
Each week, members met on Zoom to practice games inspired by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and The Los Angeles Groundlings.
For the in-person party at Studio Bob, members of the public are encouraged to participate if they wish; there will be no pressure to play games.
“There will be plenty of entertainment for those who just want to laugh and the last hour of the Improv party will be dedicated to a dance party,” according to a press release.
Wine, beer, soft drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase.
Fiber arts exhibition
Studio Bob will host the fifth annual fiber arts exhibition this month, with an opening night scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday during the Port Angeles Art Walk.
The exhibit will feature many forms of fiber art, including spinning, felting, weaving, quilting, crochet, carpet punching, sewing, costume and fiber carving.
This annual jury-less event, sponsored by Cabled Fiber & Yarn, will be presented throughout September.
Submissions include items completed during and before the pandemic by local fiber artists. A collection of vintage kimono available for sale will also be on display.
“We’re thrilled to have this exhibit again after missing last year,” said MarySue French, co-owner of Cabled Fiber & Yarn.
“Each year, we include new artists showcasing the vast talents of our community and allow the public to learn more about the different techniques of fiber art. It’s a great opportunity for artists to show off their talents.
Artist demonstrations are scheduled between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 19 or by appointment. To make an appointment, call Cabled Fiber & Yarn at 360-504-2233.
Entries are still available for artists to be included in the exhibition, which is an extension of the North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival, which is held annually in Sequim starting in October.
“We define the art of fiber very loosely,” French said. “In previous years we had a wide range of artwork including spinning, felting, weaving, quilting, painted silk, knitting, crochet, costumes, fiber paints, fiber carvings, needle punched, braided and woven rugs and hats and even driftwood art. and jewelry.
Application forms are available from Cabled Fiber & Yarn, 125 W. First St., and online at www.fibre cabled.com. Artwork can be brought to Studio Bob’s Cabled Fiber from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Artists can submit up to four pieces for a hanging fee of $ 4 per piece or four for $ 10.
Drink and draw
Before the second artistic walk on Saturday, there will be a drink and a draw at Studio Bob at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Drink and Draw is free with art supplies provided, unless people bring their own.
Cosplay costume expert Tia Stephens’ 20-minute debut pose will be at 7 p.m. She will do three poses with a 10 minute break in between.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information on events at Studio Bob, see https://studiobobdowntownpa.wixsite.com/studio bob.
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/studio-bob-events-set-this-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]