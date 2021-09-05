Come and sew for free | Daily news from the peninsula

Entertainment
PORT TOWNSEND – After opening the Come Sew Studio, a bright upstairs space at 810 Water St. a year ago in June, Anita Edwards decided to switch formats.
Last week, Edwards turned the old for-profit business into a free fiber sewing and art space, stocked with his small fleet of sewing machines, a cutting table and a supply of leftover scraps. tissue. There is also a big screen TV for watching sewing videos on YouTube.
Come Sew is now open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment, while Edwards encourages people to visit the website, comeew.com, E-mail [email protected] or call 360-344-2079.
“People can definitely come and make masks,” she said Wednesday, Come Sew’s first free day.
Teens and adults can also make entire outfits, touch up and express themselves differently through sewing. Edwards believes in avoiding cheap and “throwaway” fashions and instead create clothes that last, fit the wearer well and don’t pollute the environment.
At Come Sew, studio users are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing; there is room for up to five people at a time in the space, whose large windows overlook downtown Port Townsend.
Edwards and volunteer teacher Lisa Karlstrom offered classes at Come Sew. Classes are history, Edwards said. But the two women are now available as coaches, to work with beginner and intermediate seamstresses at mutually agreed times.
Teachers who wish to run their own textile art or sewing workshops, and groups who wish to have themselves sewn, can also arrange to use the space and its equipment at no cost.
“I really like the studio. It makes me sit and sew, ”said Edwards, an artist who, before opening Come Sew, built elaborate dresses for the Port Townsend Wearable Art Show.
She has also designed tailored clothing for people with special needs and sews unique pieces for her evolving wardrobe.
There may be times, Edwards added, that she closes the place so she can travel, attend a cultural event, or both. While running Come Sew as a business, she sought to keep it open five hours a day, five days a week, with classes and workshops offered around the clock. She has since realized that she wanted more freedom and flexibility.
A great international traveler, Edwards hopes to be able to make a great trip again.
After moving with her husband Mike Edwards to Port Townsend about 11 years ago, she began to think of a community sewing studio, a place where young people can learn to get by with a sewing machine and anyone without machine could come to work.
She came to thinking: Either I do it now or never.
Plus, “it gets me out of the house,” she says.
Edwards has been doing a lot of things this year, including 20 sets of curtains she donated to Bayside Housing & Services for the tiny shelters built in Port Townsend this summer.
“Turning 70 this year has been kind of a wake-up call,” Edwards said, alerting him to the things that matter in his life.
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.
