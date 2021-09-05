Ludlow fair, concert, art exhibitions on tap

PORT LUDLOW – Today is the day for Port Ludlow’s Labor Day weekend festivities, an art fair and an outdoor concert.

It’s the biggest event of the year at Port Ludlow Inn, organizers said in a press release.

The art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Port Ludlow Inn, 1 Heron Road, and on the deck below the Yacht Club.

Unique works by local artists will include jewelry, watercolors, acrylics, photographs, woodworking, ceramics, books, cards and baskets.

The free outdoor concert will take place near the Grace Christian Center, 200 Place Olympique, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sponsored by Port Ludlow Performing Arts, the concert will feature several musicians from the Pacific Northwest, including Next Up, Black Diamond Junction and Kelly Carpenter.

Featured artists

Exhibitions of works by the Port Ludlow Art League Artist and Jeweler of the Month, painter Susan Cavanaugh and jeweler Nancy Aikman are also underway.

Cavanaugh and Aikman’s work is on display at Port Ludlow Sound Community Bank and online at www.portludlowart.org. Aikman’s jewelry can also be seen at the Port Ludlow Art Gallery. The Gallery and Bank is on the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive.

A reception for Cavanaugh is scheduled Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the bank lobby, followed by a meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery next door.

Cavanaugh’s work is often inspired by nature, reflecting a childhood spent outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.

She selects her medium based on the subject she chose, using watercolors to provide calm respite and oil paints to sing and scream with texture, organizers said.

Cavanaugh is also a fiber artist who assembles colorful pieces of fabric to create free-form pieces, then cuts and rearranges them into blocks, sometimes incorporating reproductions of her paintings.

After a long career as an accountant, Aikman found herself drawn to a new passion: the world of pearls and cabochons. Cabochons are natural gemstones that have been shaped and polished rather than faceted; generally flat on one side and rounded on the other.

Using only high quality natural elements, Aikman embellishes the cabochons with glass and semi-precious stones. She also creates earrings, bracelets and necklaces using glass, natural stones and sterling silver.

To purchase works by either artist, send an email [email protected] to make a sales appointment or come to the Gallery between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Group exhibition

After a long hiatus, the Bay Club once again hosts group art exhibitions sponsored by the Port Ludlow Art League. The theme of the current group art show is Feathered Friends.

Over 47 works of art are on display, ranging from watercolors and mixed media to photographs, all showcasing the virtues of our feathered friends.

The art exhibit, which took place at the Bay Club at 120 Spinnaker Place in August, continues through September.

For more information on art exhibits at the Bay Club, contact Alan Ahtow at [email protected]



