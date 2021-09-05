Entertainment
Ludlow fair, concert, art exhibitions on tap
PORT LUDLOW – Today is the day for Port Ludlow’s Labor Day weekend festivities, an art fair and an outdoor concert.
It’s the biggest event of the year at Port Ludlow Inn, organizers said in a press release.
The art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Port Ludlow Inn, 1 Heron Road, and on the deck below the Yacht Club.
Unique works by local artists will include jewelry, watercolors, acrylics, photographs, woodworking, ceramics, books, cards and baskets.
The free outdoor concert will take place near the Grace Christian Center, 200 Place Olympique, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sponsored by Port Ludlow Performing Arts, the concert will feature several musicians from the Pacific Northwest, including Next Up, Black Diamond Junction and Kelly Carpenter.
Featured artists
Exhibitions of works by the Port Ludlow Art League Artist and Jeweler of the Month, painter Susan Cavanaugh and jeweler Nancy Aikman are also underway.
Cavanaugh and Aikman’s work is on display at Port Ludlow Sound Community Bank and online at www.portludlowart.org. Aikman’s jewelry can also be seen at the Port Ludlow Art Gallery. The Gallery and Bank is on the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive.
A reception for Cavanaugh is scheduled Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the bank lobby, followed by a meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery next door.
Cavanaugh’s work is often inspired by nature, reflecting a childhood spent outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.
She selects her medium based on the subject she chose, using watercolors to provide calm respite and oil paints to sing and scream with texture, organizers said.
Cavanaugh is also a fiber artist who assembles colorful pieces of fabric to create free-form pieces, then cuts and rearranges them into blocks, sometimes incorporating reproductions of her paintings.
After a long career as an accountant, Aikman found herself drawn to a new passion: the world of pearls and cabochons. Cabochons are natural gemstones that have been shaped and polished rather than faceted; generally flat on one side and rounded on the other.
Using only high quality natural elements, Aikman embellishes the cabochons with glass and semi-precious stones. She also creates earrings, bracelets and necklaces using glass, natural stones and sterling silver.
To purchase works by either artist, send an email [email protected] to make a sales appointment or come to the Gallery between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
Group exhibition
After a long hiatus, the Bay Club once again hosts group art exhibitions sponsored by the Port Ludlow Art League. The theme of the current group art show is Feathered Friends.
Over 47 works of art are on display, ranging from watercolors and mixed media to photographs, all showcasing the virtues of our feathered friends.
The art exhibit, which took place at the Bay Club at 120 Spinnaker Place in August, continues through September.
For more information on art exhibits at the Bay Club, contact Alan Ahtow at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/ludlow-fair-concert-art-shows-on-tap/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]