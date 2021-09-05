Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her 25th birthday in the Maldives. See photos, videos of his “quarter century of life” | Bollywood

Actress Sanjana Sanghi is in the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of pics and pics from her trip.

Sharing her first post, Sanjana wrote a long note about how grateful she feels to her fans and followers. It is the hope of entering 25: that it be unlimited, peaceful and calm. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace and your blessings. It’s as warm and fuzzy as the beautiful sun and the sand here. Thank you for igniting the fire and the desire to work as hard as possible to tell stories and be entertained. It’s such an honor, she wrote.

+ +

I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was little, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learning and life. And it was all that, and more. For the very first time, I chose to make sure to zoom out, take the time to reset, reuse. Now, stepping back into that ocean – and it’s brimming with both gratitude and overwhelm, she added.

Read also : Sunny Leone runs in slow motion as she gets out of the water, gives a kiss. Watch the video of the holidays in the Maldives

Sanjana cooled off by her pool, cut a birthday cake, posed for photos by the beach, and showed off her new outfits. In one photo, she was seen in a green top and pants combo with a floral print. She wrote along with the photos, A Quarter Century and Slices of Heaven Unlocked. ”She also shared a reel in which she showed off her birthday cake and smiled as she raised her glass for the camera.

Sanjana made her acting debut with Dil Bechara opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a remake of The Fault In Our Stars. We will then see her with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within.