The lasting magic of Amitabh Bachchan

He hates the question and he gave me a proper answer a few years ago that shut me up for good. When I asked him how he was able to continue to be so enthusiastic about his work, he replied: With all due respect, can I just say that I am sick of answering this? question! I am not here to conquer heights or devise a formula for success. I am here to do a job. I need to work, I love to work and I am lucky that there are some who consider me for work. Over time, nature will diminish me and my body. But until he does, I want to keep going! Do you have a problem with that? He.

Mr. Bachchan has a knack for hanging on to his old friends, and that includes me. We have known each other for 22 years. He has always given me the greatest affection. And why just me? Two years ago, a friend of my daughter visited her with her parents. After spending some gracious time with them, Mr. Bachchan laughed, please tell Subhash I was hospitable. Or he’ll get angry.

He never forgets my birthday. He does not forget any of his friends’ birthdays. If you’re one of them, you get their birthday greetings promptly at midnight. He invokes an immense sense of loyalty among his filmmaker friends. Balki, including Cheeni Kum and Shamitabh Mr. Bachchan starred, says he’ll never make a movie that doesn’t have room for Mr. Bachchan.