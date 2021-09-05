NYS Fair Concert Guide: A Double Dose of The Mavericks, and more (Sunday, September 5)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Well post a list of artists and schedules each day of the NYS 2021 fair on syracuse.com.

The Chevy Park stage, where the fair’s biggest concerts will take place this year, is located in the New York Experience zone at the western end of the fairground near Midway. Chevy Court will generally host small gigs during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all gigs on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).

No tickets are required for concerts. All NYS Fair shows are free with admission to the fair, which is $ 3 this year; admission is also free for anyone 65 and over or for children under 12 every day.

Here’s what to expect for the music on Sunday, September 5:

Jesse McCartney 2 p.m. at Chevy Park

McCartney was a member of boy group Dream Street, best known for the 2001 hit It Happens Every Time, before achieving success as a solo singer with songs like Beautiful Soul and Leavin. The former children’s star credits also include the role of JR Chandler in All My Children, the voice of Theodore in the Alvin and the Chipmunks films and roles in Horton Hears a Who, Law & Order: SVU, Summerland, Greek, Young Justice. , Fear the Walking Dead and The Masked Singer.

Sleeping shrine 8 p.m. at Chevrolet Park

Brooklyn-born rapper Sleepy Hallow will perform without Sheff G, who no longer appears. Sleepy Hallow built a reputation on the independent hip-hop scene with several mixtapes before releasing their debut album last year.

The Mavericks En Espaol 2pm at Chevy Court (program in Spanish only)

The Mavericks 7 p.m. at Chevy Court

The Mavericks are perhaps best known for their English hits like All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down, Dance the Night Away and Here Comes the Rain, but the band released a new album called En Espaol, performing classics from the repertoire. Latin American, in August. The parents of singer Raul Malos emigrated from Cuba before he was born. The group will perform two shows, one in Spanish and one in English.

Bailamos with DJ GI – 12h at the Latino Village (Talent Showcase Stage)

Latino Village Drag Show – 4:00 p.m. at Latino Village (Talent Showcase Stage)

Sonidos Unidos – 8 p.m. at Latino Village (Talent Showcase Stage)

Cinq à Vie – 2 p.m. at the Pan-African Village

Les Blacklites – 4:30 p.m. at the Panafrican Village

Diana Jacobs Band – 7 p.m. at the Panafrican Village

Other musical performers on display at the fairground include Bandaloni The One Man Band (along Restaurant Row) and The Strolling Piano. The Iroquois Indian Village will also feature traditional Native American dances daily at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the Bar-Grille West End II hosts concerts by local musicians.

Covid-19 Directives: There are currently no restrictions for concerts; masks are not required and no proof of vaccination is required to enter the fair. Masks are mandatory indoors in all NYS Fair buildings, according to Onondaga County Director Ryan McMahon, but Chevy Park and Chevy Court are outdoor locations. (That being said, Onondaga County is currently experiencing a high rate of Covid transmission and you may still want a face covering for the busier concerts where social distancing is not possible.)

Concert regulations: The NYS Fair website describes its Politics for events at Chevy Park or Chevy Court.

Smoking / vaping is prohibited in the grassy areas of Chevy Park or Chevy Court.

Do not stand on benches or tables.

Do not sit on the shoulders of another.

The aisles must be clear of people, strollers, wheelchairs, scooters, etc.

Seats may not be reserved for others. In case of personal necessity, a person can hold up to 2 additional seats for a limited time.

Personal items left unattended, such as blankets, clothing, coolers, bags, etc. intended to save seats will be collected and held for return to the Fairgoer.

Wheelchairs and reduced mobility seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each wheelchair and seat with reduced mobility is entitled to 2 accompanying seats. Companions seated in the wheelchair section must remain seated.

Visually impaired and hearing impaired seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each client with visual and hearing impairments is entitled to 1 accompanying seat. Companions seated in the visually and hearing impaired section must remain seated.

No professional cameras or professional recording devices are allowed.

No umbrellas during the show.

FULL CALENDAR OF THE CONCERT AT THE NYS 2021 FAIR:

The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Park concert lineup

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Monday, September 6 at 1 p.m.

Cheap Trick Monday September 6 at 6 p.m.

The 2021 NYS Fair Chevy Court concert lineup

The Ripcords Monday September 6 at 12 p.m.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Monday, September 6 at 4 p.m.

