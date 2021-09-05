Gauri Khan designs luxury apartments in Mumbai. See photos of elegant rooms, elegant chandeliers | Bollywood





Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has designed apartments in Mumbai’s Trump Towers, and photos of the interiors have been shared online. Gauri, who is the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, previously revealed that she was working on the project. The photos, shared by Architectural Digest India on Instagram, gave a glimpse of the various rooms in the luxury home. The bedrooms have white wallpapers and large windows to one side of the room, offering views of the city. A contemporary chandelier also hangs in the living room. The bedroom has been designed with optimal use of space in mind. While the bed has a plush headboard and painting above, there is also a sofa at the other end of the bed and a single sofa resting in one corner of the room. Side tables rest at both ends of the bed. + + The residential property is located in Worli. According to the website, the property has apartments of 3 and 4 BHKs. Last month, Gauri shared a photo posing near the Trump Towers logo on Instagram and said, “My latest collaboration with Lodha creates a unique luxury experience that will redefine the paradigms of elegance and grandeur. “ Over the past few months, Gauri has designed and redesigned several spaces. In July, she revealed that she designed the workspace of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She shared photos from her studio and wrote: “Two creative heads on a fun project .. # design studio # library #work from home..sneak peak. #Gaurikhandesigns @ manishmalhotra05”. Also read: Step into the luxury apartment designed by Gauri Khan which she calls ‘Project 2021’. See the pictures Gauri also renovated Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown. Sharing photos of the new office, Gauri wrote: “Designing Shah Rukhs office at Red Chillies has been a great experience throughout the lockdown. A home away from home, creating a comfortable space while nurturing creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort of attending virtual meetings as well as creatively thinking about future projects in his Red Chillies office was my top priority for him, she added.

