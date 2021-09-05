Jeff Cohen says Hollywood didn’t want him after puberty and weight loss

Children who grew up in and around the 80s have fond memories of The Goonies. From wacky characters and action-packed plot to fantastic direction from Richard Donner, it has earned its status as a cult classic. While many of the film’s stars went on to do great things as adult celebrities (Josh Brolin comes to mind), one of the main children of The Goonies, Jeff Cohen, sort of disappeared from the game shortly after its release. The story of why is a bit tragic, but even though Cohen didn’t succeed as a movie star, what’s going on now isn’t too bad either.

The Goonies whose film is named are a group of friends from Astoria, Oregon. Among them is the chubby klutz known as Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen, played by actor Jeff Cohen. Despite being the butt of most of the group’s jokes and still undervalued, Chunk ends up saving the day at the end of the film due to his friendship with the abused son of villains named Sloth. Even so, he is still mostly remembered for the scene in which he does the “Truffle Shuffle” at the start of the film.

Cohen couldn’t find a job after getting older

Jeff Cohen as “Chunk” in “The Goonies” | Warner Bros. Entertainment / YouTube

The iconic nature of Chunk’s dance has served as a double-edged sword for Cohen throughout his career. Like many actors before him, he had been cataloged due to his work on The Goonies. From what he said in an interview with the Daily mail, the casting directors saw him as the funny fat kid, and the funny fat kid was what he had to be to get roles.

However, this became a problem for Cohen when he entered puberty. “I was turning from Chunk to song and couldn’t get any more roles,” he said in the interview. As he lost weight, he was no longer recognizable for his role in the movie that made him famous, so no one wanted to hire him. Even now, he’s still justifiably a little upset about this, saying, “I haven’t given up acting. Acting abandoned me.

Cohen found success outside of acting

Apart from a handful of film and television roles throughout the rest of the ’80s, The Goonies was pretty much all the acting world would see of Cohen. As a result, he had to find something else to do with his life, as the callbacks were getting fewer and fewer. It turned out to be the law.

After The Goonies, Donner (who praised Cohen in interviews and on the film’s DVD commentary) recommended the young actor to work behind the scenes in Hollywood. What started out as a few summer jobs sparked a new passion in Cohen, who came to appreciate the amount of hard work that goes into making movies outside of acting. After finding out that many of the people he admired had law degrees, he decided to get one himself once he was older.

A graduate of UC Berkeley and the UCLA School of Law, Cohen became a founding partner of Cohen & Gardner, LLP in Los Angeles, where he still works today. His specialization is entertainment law, which means he’s still involved in making films, but in a different way. Over the years he has been profiled in both Variety and The Hollywood Interpreter for his work in the legal field. He occasionally writes on various subjects for The Huffington Post and CNBC too.

Although he was forced to retire prematurely, Cohen seems to have found his place in life because of it. Although he looks with tenderness The Goonies in interviews, he also seems to have left all of that behind him. He’s always more than happy to meet fans of his work, but don’t expect him to do the Truffle Shuffle without a few glasses if you do.

