Boss Bollywood Babes Who Run Successful Multi-Crore Businesses





From starting fundraising businesses to starting their own businesses, Bollywood’s new wave of women entrepreneurs are making all the right choices. DNA Web Team

Sep 5, 2021 4:12 PM IS While the great Bollywood ladies may be in the spotlight for their movies and glamorous fashion releases, they are much more than they appear, for starters, many have great business acumen and invest their time. time and money in projects that go beyond cinema. From setting up finance companies to starting their own businesses, the new wave of women entrepreneurs in the industry are taking all the necessary steps. Here is a list of some popular actresses who are full bosses: 1. The Bollywood Boss Girls – Alia Bhatt 1/7 With a career spanning nearly a decade, Bhatt has been a part of spectacular films and brand promotions. Last year, the 28-year-old launched a sustainable clothing line called ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ for children that caters to the age group of 2-14. The actress has invested in companies like Stylecracker and Nykaa and has also launched a “Coexist” platform that works for animal and ecological welfare. Earlier in March, Alia Bhatt also launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Productions. 2. Bollywood Boss Girls – Deepika Padukone 2/7 With a highly successful career, over a dozen brand mentions and an exciting international work graphic, Padukone is at the top of its game. In 2017, she created her own investment firm “KA Enterprises” which invested in Epigamia – a yogurt brand, the FrontRow start-up, the Blu Smart electric taxi company and the Bellatrix aerospace start-up. Padukone made her debut as a producer in 2020 with the release of her film ‘Chhapaak’. Deepika also launched her “All About You” clothing line in 2015 in collaboration. 3. Bollywood Boss Girls – Priyanka Chopra Jonas 3/7 From opening an Indian restaurant “Sona” in New York to launching her own vegan hair care brand “Anomaly”, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself globally. PeeCee claimed it took her three years to prepare to open the restaurant, which she described as a “labor of love.” The actress has delivered several hit hits such as “Ventilator”, “The Sky Is Pink” and “The White Tiger” under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner. That’s not all, the superstar became the face of the Bumble dating app in 2018 and invested in the start-up as well. 4. Bollywood Boss Girls – Katrina Kaif 4/7 Katrina Kaif started her entrepreneurial career in 2019 with the launch of her makeup brand “Kay Beauty”, in partnership with the beauty giant Nykaa. The elaborate line of cosmetic products are primarily aimed at responding to the skin tone and texture of Asian skin. It also happens to be the country’s first beauty line to emerge from Bollywood. 5. Bollywood Boss Babes – Anushka Sharma 5/7 At 25, Sharma started a “Clean Slate Filmz” production house with her brother. Known for producing incredible movies and web series, such as “NH 10” and “Phillauri”, she is actively involved in the process from selecting the scripts to finalizing the casting. The 33-year-old also launched her ‘Nush’ clothing line in 2017, which is an extension of her distinct style. An animal rights champion, the actress has also opened two rescue animal shelters outside of Mumbai with her husband Virat Kohli. 6. Bollywood Boss Girls – Malaika Arora 6/7 Model, actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora recently launched her investment company, Malaika Arora Ventures, which has invested in lifestyle and wellness start-ups such as Sarva and Nude Bowls. 7. Bollywood Boss Girls – Shilpa Shetty 7/7 Shilpa Shetty is involved in several business activities with her spouse Raj Kundra. Shilpa is the owner of the “Monarchy Club” in Mumbai, which is inspired by European Renaissance architecture and Indian royalty. She is co-owner of the Iosis spa and salon chain in Mumbai, India. (All photos: Instagram) (With IANS inputs)

