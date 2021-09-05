Entertainment
McCree’s Overwatch voice actor claims hero’s name change “had to be done”
The voice actor who played McCree in Overwatch says the hero’s name change “had to be done” to help people feel comfortable moving forward, but admitted it was only ‘a “little consolation”.
The Activision Blizzard lawsuit has turned the world upside down. He revealed shocking details about the corporate culture and environment in the workplace, implicating countless female employees experiencing abuse, discrimination and harassment.
The company has attempted to purge the toxicity by laying off the employees involved in these incidents in the hope that this will help lay the groundwork for a new culture where all employees are treated equally and with respect.
And since McCree’s name refers to one of the employees involved in this ubiquitous culture, the Overwatch team decided to rename him after players requested the change.
The consensus is that it was the right decision.
In a exclusive interview, Matthew Mercer, the voice actor who played McCree, claimed that the character’s name change “had to be done” to make people feel comfortable moving forward.
Mercer explained that when news broke of all the mistreatment and mistreatment by individuals within the company, it broke his heart.
“My heart is breaking since it all fell apart,” he said.
Because of this, he thinks that while it’s just a “little consolation,” he’s okay with the character’s name change.
“It took a lot of people to feel comfortable moving forward in the history of Overwatch and the characters.”
“Some may say it’s just a name and it’s ridiculous to change it, but it’s a name that also represents a connection to the pain and abuse of many people. And if we have the opportunity to do better, then I can’t help but be behind it.
McCree’s new name has yet to be made public, but the fact that he’s changing at all is a step in the right direction, albeit a small change.
However, it is not enough on its own to convince players that the internal culture of the company has turned a new leaf. Not yet anyway. It will take a lot of changes in the real world to convince them otherwise.
Sources
2/ https://www.dexerto.com/overwatch/mccrees-overwatch-voice-actor-name-change-1646178/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]