McCree’s Overwatch voice actor claims hero’s name change “had to be done”

The voice actor who played McCree in Overwatch says the hero’s name change “had to be done” to help people feel comfortable moving forward, but admitted it was only ‘a “little consolation”.

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit has turned the world upside down. He revealed shocking details about the corporate culture and environment in the workplace, implicating countless female employees experiencing abuse, discrimination and harassment.

The company has attempted to purge the toxicity by laying off the employees involved in these incidents in the hope that this will help lay the groundwork for a new culture where all employees are treated equally and with respect.

And since McCree’s name refers to one of the employees involved in this ubiquitous culture, the Overwatch team decided to rename him after players requested the change.

The consensus is that it was the right decision.

In a exclusive interview, Matthew Mercer, the voice actor who played McCree, claimed that the character’s name change “had to be done” to make people feel comfortable moving forward.

Mercer explained that when news broke of all the mistreatment and mistreatment by individuals within the company, it broke his heart.

“My heart is breaking since it all fell apart,” he said.

Because of this, he thinks that while it’s just a “little consolation,” he’s okay with the character’s name change.

“It took a lot of people to feel comfortable moving forward in the history of Overwatch and the characters.”

“Some may say it’s just a name and it’s ridiculous to change it, but it’s a name that also represents a connection to the pain and abuse of many people. And if we have the opportunity to do better, then I can’t help but be behind it.

McCree’s new name has yet to be made public, but the fact that he’s changing at all is a step in the right direction, albeit a small change.

However, it is not enough on its own to convince players that the internal culture of the company has turned a new leaf. Not yet anyway. It will take a lot of changes in the real world to convince them otherwise.