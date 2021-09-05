6 stereotypical male characters in Bollywood movies that are just plain problematic





Everything is fair in love, war and Bollywood. At least that’s what our filmmakers think. Bollywood is guilty of spreading problematic things like stalking and body shame also romantic and funny in the name of entertainment. However, is this really fair? No.

Color Yellow Productions Glorifying toxic relationships and gift-wrapping violent behavior as manhood isn’t cool and while we all liked these stereotypical characters in movies growing up, as adults it seems pretty problematic.

Red Pepper Entertainment Not only unhealthy relationships and toxic masculinity, Bollywood has also had a habit of normalizing sensitive things like racism, bullying, and even hurting the feelings of the queer community with its characters. Here are some of the quintessential male characters we’ve seen in Bollywood movies that are just plain problematic and promote existing stereotypes about men: 1. The big funny guy

Coil Life Productions This person is the hero’s sidekick and the butt of jokes all the time. Either he is thinking about food or we sometimes see him with food while constantly telling people “he’s on a diet.” We all laughed at him without realizing that he was a shame in the worst possible way. 2. The best gay friend

K Sera Sera Private Limited Every sexy girl needs a “gay best friend,” by Bollywood logic, who can teach her about shoes, bags and boys. However, the characters are so stereotypically gay and oddly portrayed that it offends the entire LGBTQ + community. Not all gay men, walk it Gaja Gamini walk and drool over anything in pants. 3. The macho hero

New generation films Most problematic of all is the rowdy hero whose macho oozes sweat on his face as he throws villains into oblivion. Indian cinema’s concept of angry young man only perpetuates the idea that men have to be violent, muscular and rowdy to look manly. 4. The Patriarch

Dharma productions Amitabhs keh diya na, bas keh diya in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Amrish Puri expecting his wife and daughters to live on his terms in DDLJ, desi dads in Bollywood movies have subtly fueled patriarchal norms. We need more feminist and cool dads like Bunny’s dad in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 5. The stalker lover

Pooja Entertainment Bollywood has glorified harassment as an acceptable way to approach and have the girl, but it is only problematic and wrong. We loved Maddy in RHTDM and Kundan in Raanjhanaa but think about it, they were just creepy stalkers who lied, cheated and manipulated their way into girls’ hearts. 6. The clumsy geek

Yash Raj Films Dear Bollywood smart men especially those who wear glasses are not goofy but rather attractive and attractive so stop showing them off as losers. Geek men in movies are often intimidated, referred to as things like double drums and chashmish and shown to be good-for-nothing nerds, until they were the main hero and had a makeover, of course (think Tarzan: the wonderful car) but to be honest, women love geeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/93028-stereotypical-male-characters-in-bollywood-that-are-problematic.html

