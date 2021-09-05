Meet Telugu Astrologer Balu Munnangi’s Bollywood Clients





At the start of a movie, you see a lot of people being thanked by the producer in the opening credits. The ‘Thank You’ card is extended to legal advisers, consultants, friends and supporters. Recently when the Bollywood movie “Shershaah” started airing on Amazon Prime, a new type of “Thank you” card was seen. We see an Astro consultant named Balu Munnangi being fired. Raison? The film’s producer, Karan Johar, had received valuable astrology-related suggestions from Balu during the making of “Shershaah”. Since the release of the Bollywood movie, a lot of people have become interested in Balu. From Karan Johar to star heroes like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Siddharth Malhotra, from director Vishnu Vardhan to several other movie personalities, many of them are fond of Balu’s prescriptions. He set Muhurtham’s schedules for film launch events and other activities. Ajay Devgn listened to Balu’s suggestions when making “Tanhaji”. The film became a huge box office hit. He was also consulted on May Day. “Adipurush”, which stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, is directed by Om Raut. Its director consults Balu on several issues. Balu Munnangi, who has 23 years of experience in astrology, palmistry and numerology, is a Telugu male. He is now the favorite of many Bollywood actors and directors. Hailing from the Munnangi village of Kollipara Mandal, Guntur district, he is a sought-after name in Bollywood. Many industrialists, national and foreign political leaders also ask him for astrological suggestions. Ajay Devgn is a fan of Balu’s predictions, while Sanjay Dutt believes he could get rid of cancer pretty quickly thanks to Balu. From what both actors have said, it looks like Balu Munnangi is an incredible talent. Several Telugu personalities have also requested his consultation recently. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani are also following his prescriptions. Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, Liberian presidential candidate MacDella Cooper, and such figures follow him on Instagram. Telugu personalities who follow Balu: Balu Munnangi is also increasingly popular among several Telugu celebrities, who consult him for personal and professional advice. Main actress Ramya Krishna, Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika, Lavanya Tripathi, Neha Shetty, Poorna, Monal Gujjar, Catherine, Charmme, filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, director Harish Shankar, Meher Ramesh, Puri Jagannadh, YVS Chowdhary are a few ‘between them. Besides movie celebrities, several political leaders, personalities from the business world also consult him, which we learn by observing his Instagram page. It is a pride that a Telugu man is popular among so many prominent figures in India and abroad.

