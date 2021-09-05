Prince Charles’ ex-aide quits charity role amid honor claims | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) A former close aide to Prince Charles has temporarily resigned as chief executive of a royal charity amid reports he helped secure an honor for a Saudi donor, according to information released on Sunday .

The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported that Michael Fawcett coordinated support for an honor for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

The Times said the businessman donated more than 1.5 million pounds ($ 2.1 million) to the Princes Foundation to fund heritage restoration projects of interest to Charles, including residences used by Charles.

The report says Charles presented Mahfouz with an honorary CBE, or Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in a private ceremony in 2016. The Saudi denies any wrongdoing.

The Princes Foundation said in a statement that Fawcett had offered to temporarily step down from his active role as the organization’s chief executive while an investigation was underway. He said Fawcett would help the investigation.

Fawcett began his royal service in 1981 as Queen Elizabeth II’s footman and later became Charles’ assistant valet.

In 2003, he was charged with selling unwanted royal gifts, but was cleared of allegations of financial misconduct. He resigned from his valet position but continued to work in other roles including that of Charles event planner.